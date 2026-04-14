Jumbo Shrimp Take Series Opener over Knights Behind Fulton's Strong Start

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blanked the Charlotte Knights 3-0 behind Dax Fulton's six shutout innings Tuesday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark in front of 5,438 fans.

The Jumbo Shrimp (8-8) picked up six hits in the ballgame and scored all three runs against Charlotte (7-9) off two swings in the sixth inning. After two quick outs to begin the frame, Joe Mack provided a two-out single and Kemp Alderman (2) socked a two-run home run to the opposite field off Charlotte right-hander Chase Plywell (L, 0-1). One batter later, Nathan Martorella (2) launched his second home run of the season to right field to push the score to 3-0.

Jacksonville relievers Zack Brzykcy, Josh White and Josh Ekness (SV, 1) combined to shut down the Knights across the final three frames.

The series continues Wednesday with Jacksonville southpaw Patrick Monteverde (0-1, 5.79) starting on the mound opposite Charlotte right-hander Duncan Davitt (0-1, 7.88).

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com with first pitch Wednesday set for 7:05 p.m.

Come celebrate Jackie Robinson Day at the ballpark and join First Coast Habitat for Humanity as they raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions. Arrive early for Wear it Home Wednesday, presented by Ambetter Health and Prime Shrimp, where the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. receive a "Breaking Barriers" t-shirt.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.