Tough Loss on the Road in Louisville

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On April 14, 2026 the Hens went back on the road to take on the Louisville Bats, but it didn't exactly lean their way, they lost, 18-4. The winning pitcher for the night was Davis Daniel and Sawyer Gipson-Long was given the loss.

Things started off hot for the Bats. Blake Dunn doubled and then advanced to third on a fly out. After this, Héctor Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly to center scoring Dunn and putting Louisville up 1-0 after just one inning.

Louisville was able to tack on a few more the very next inning. With back to back home runs they went up 3-0. JJ Bleday hit the first one and Michael Toglia hit the second.

In the third Edwin Arroyo led off with a single, followed by a soft bunt toward third from Héctor Rodriguez. Michael Chavis then walked, loading the bases with JJ Bleday coming up next. He hit a line drive single to Center, scoring Arroyo and Rodriguez (5-0). There was then a double play up the middle, however Chavis was still able to score (6-0).

The Hens try to make their comeback in the top of the 4th, firstly with Eduardo Valencia drawing a walk. Then, Jace Jung doubles with a line drive to center field, this moves Valencia to third. Up next, Trei Cruz hits a sac fly allowing Valencia to score (6-1).

The Bats come right back in the bottom half of the inning. Ivan Johnson hits a soft dribbler to Sawyer Gibson-Long on the mound. SGL tries to throw him out at first, but throws it too far inside the bag, resulting in an error and allowing Johnson to advance to second. After this,

Edwin Arroyo homers to left center, both him and Johnson score (8-1).

In the bottom of the 5th Louisville continues to add runs. Fransico Urbaez triples on a line drive to deep left field and Will Banfield hits an RBI, scoring Urbaez (9-1). Banfield advanced to third due to a walk and a force out to second. Up next, Edwin Arroyo hit a sac fly, and Banfield scored (10-1). Louisville isn't done scoring quite yet. With Dunn and Rodriguez on base, Michael Chavis homers. This put the score at the end of 5 innings at 13-1 (Bats).

In the top of the 6th, Eduardo Valencia continues to have a good night. He singles on a line drive to left field. Then advances on Jung grounding out. Trei Cruz earns himself a single to right field and Valencia scores (13-2).

Not letting Toledo get one run closer, Louisville has an immediate answer. Michael Toglia draws a walk and Will Banfield singles on a fly ball to right field (Toglia to 2nd). Then, Ivan Johnson homers on a fly ball to left center field, Toglia and Banfield scores. This makes the score 16-2, after 6 complete innings.

The 7th inning is our only reprieve for the day, but in the top of the 8th Eduardo Valencia, of the Hens, once again delivers. He hits a home run to center field. The score is now 16-3.

Once again the Bats answer instantly. In the bottom of the 7th, Ivan Johnson and Blake Dunn both hit homeruns, leaving the score at 18-3.

In the top of the 9th, Toledo had one last effort to create a comeback. Cory Julks homers to left field and lowers the deficit by one.

However, the final push wasn't enough. The Hens lost a tough one today on the road. However, we live and we learn. We will forget about this one and get ready to play again tomorrow. Toledo will be back in Louisville playing at 11:05 A.M.

Notable:

Eduardo Valencia

2-3 (HR, BB, RBI, 3 R)







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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