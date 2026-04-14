WooSox Game Information

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Game time is 7:35 pm (Eastern Time) at First Horizon Park. The game can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM. Thank you.

Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

Nick Sogard 1B

Nate Eaton CF

Kristian Campbell LF

Mickey Gasper DH

Anthony Seigler 2B

Mikey Romero 3B

Allan Castro RF

Jason Delay C

Vinny Capra SS

Patrick Sandoval LHP

APRIL 14th WORCESTER (10-4) at NASHVILLE (6-8) 7:35 pm (EDT)

Worcester Red Sox LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 0.00) vs. Nashville Sounds LHP Shane Drohan (0-0, 5.40)

Welcome to Smashville- The Worcester Red Sox open a 6-game series in the great city of Nashville, TN tonight at 7:35 pm (EDT) when they face the Nashville Sounds (AAA-Milwaukee) for the first time ever. Tonight's series-opener can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM. The 6-game set at First Horizon Park starts this evening and includes five straight night games...Tuesday - Saturday all at 7:35 pm (Eastern Time) before concluding on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm (EDT). First Horizon Park opened in 2015 in the Germantown neighborhood of downtown Nashville and is located less than 2 miles from historic Broadway in the very vibrant downtown of Music City. FYI...Nashville, one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., is the capital and most populous city in the State of Tennessee with over 2.15 million people.

The Weather Channel - Summer comes early is another welcome feature of this first-ever trip to Tennessee for the WooSox! The WooSox will gain more than 50 degrees in temperatures this week compared to the 30 degree temps they played in at St. Paul during their first road series from March 31 - April 5 (and better than the 50 degree temps in Worcester this past week/weekend). Nashville weather for the week looks glorious with a high of 85 degrees most days, albeit with a chance of showers by the weekend.

It's Been A While Since We've Been to Music City - The last time a Red Sox Triple-A affiliate played in Nashville was on May 23, 1991 when the Pawtucket Red Sox blanked the Sounds behind Kevin Morton, 4-0. The PawSox victory gained a split of that 2-game series (yes, travel from Pawtucket, RI to Nashville, TN for a 2-game set) and began a rather arduous 10-game roadtrip for Pawtucket that included stops in Nashville (2 games), then to Louisville (3 games), then off to Indianapolis (3 games), and finally to Buffalo (for 2 games). Ah, travel in the old International League! Pawtucket and Nashville were part of the unique Triple-A Alliance back then that featured teams from the International League (like Pawtucket) facing teams from the American Association (like Nashville) in an interleague partnership from 1988-1991. The Pacific Coast League, the third Triple-A league at the time, did not participate.

10-4 Good Buddy - The WooSox 10-4 start to their season is their best in franchise-history (since 2021). The Sox have won 9 of their last 11 games overall. They are 5-4 at home compared to 5-0 on the road. They have yet to lose back-to-back games this season.

View From Above - The WooSox (10-4) are alone in 1st-place atop the International League East division by 11/2-games over both Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley. Memphis leads the overall 20-team league with an 11-4 record good for 1st-place in the IL West. We know it's early, but we are 20% of the way through the first half of the season (first 75 games) which ends on June 21.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series in Nashville this week/weekend:

Wed. 7:35 pm (EDT) LHP Alec Gamboa (NR) vs. RHP Coleman Crow (2-0, 4.02)

Thur. 7:35 pm (EDT) LHP Jake Bennett (2-1, 0.68) vs. RHP Logan Henderson (1-0, 0.00)

Fri. 7:35 pm (EDT) TBD vs. LHP Robert Gasser (0-0, 4.00)

Sat. 7:35 pm (EDT) LHP Payton Tolle (2-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-3, 8.71)

Sun. 2:05 pm (EDT) LHP Patrick Sandoval vs. LHP Shane Drohan

Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Had his 9-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. Has hit in 9 of his last 10 games (11-for-39, .282) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI.

Vinny Capra Hit in 7 of his last 8 games (10-for-28, .357) with 4 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 12 runs scored. Is 1st in the league with 14 Runs scored and 8th in the IL in OPS (1.028).

Tsung-Che Cheng Became first WooSox player to hit for the cycle on April 10 vs. Columbus. Is 3rd in IL in both SLG (.711) and OPS (1.158).

Jason Delay Hit in 5 of his last 6 games (7-for-21, .333) with 4 2B & 5 RBI.

Mickey Gasper Had his 9-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday. Has hit in 9 of his 11 games played (14-for-42, .333) with 2 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBI. Is 7th in league in RBI (12) and 6th in both OBP (.481) and OPS (1.076).

Mikey Romero Had his 10-game hitting streak snapped on Friday. Still has hit in 11 of his 13 games played (15-for-54, .278) with 5 2B, 1 HR, 11 RBI and is T10th in the league in RBI (11) and T3rd in Doubles (5).

Nick Sogard Has reached base safely in 11 of his 12 starts. Is 8th in league with 13 Walks.

Braiden Ward Has 6 HBP in his 12 games played. Is 4th in the IL in OBP (.500) and 3rd in Stolen Bases (9).

Jake Bennett Is 2-1 with a 0.68 ERA in 3 GS (2 R, 1 ER in 13.1 IP). He is 3rd in the league with his 0.68 ERA and is 4th in Lowest Batting Average Against (.109) and 3rd in WHIP (0.53).

Tayron Guerrero Has had 4 hitless appearances in his 4 outings (4 IP) and is tied for 2nd in league with 2 Saves.

Seth Martinez Is 1st in International League in WHIP (0.34) and 3rd in Lowest Batting Average Against (.105).

Payton Tolle Is tied for 6th in league with 19 strikeouts.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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