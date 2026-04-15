April 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (8-6) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (8-7)

April 14 - 5:15 PM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, OH

RHP Connor Noland (0-1, 9.35) vs. RHP Pedro Avila (0-0, 6.00)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Columbus Clippers are set to play the first of a six-game series at Huntington Park tonight...right-hander Connor Noland is slated to make his third start of the season and his second on the road...right-hander Pedro Avila is set to start for Columbus.

BACK ON TRACK: The Iowa Cubs got rained out in the series finale vs. Omaha on Sunday but the club earned a 7-3 win over the Storm Chasers on Saturday... Ben Cowles led the I-Cubs offense as he went 2-for-4 with a run, a double and two RBI... James Triantos added two hits, two runs and two RBI and Jonathon Long had two hits...starter Vince Velasquez worked 4.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts... Luke Little earned the win as he worked 1.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

PROSPECTING: Following the Chicago Cubs' game Saturday, Moises Ballesteros graduated from the prospect list...with Bally's graduation I-Cubs right-handed pitcher Jaxon Wiggins is now the No. 1 prospect in the Cubs' organization...Wiggins went 3-4 with a 2.19 ERA (19 ER in 78.0 IP) and 97 strikeouts in 19 appearances (18 starts) between Advanced-A South Bend, Double-A Knoxville and Iowa last season.

MASHING: Cubs No. 8 prospect (MLB.com) Pedro Ramírez tallied a double in the first game of the doubleheader Friday night...ten of Pedro's 16 hits this season have gone for extra bases and he is batting .351 (13-for-37) in nine April games...Ramírez ranks among International League leaders extra-base hits (T-1st, 9), total bases (T-2nd, 33), home runs (T-5th, 4), RBI (T-7th, 12) and slugging percentage (9th, .635).

FIRST OF THE YEAR: The I-Cubs were swept in their twin bill Friday night at Principal Park...marked the club's first time being swept in a doubleheader since May 28 vs. Syracuse.

RAKING YANG: Eric Yang has hit safely in all five games he has played with an at-bat this season...Yang is batting .500 (8-for-16) with one double, one home run and five RBI.

HERE'S JONNY: Cubs No. 6 prospect Jonathon Long batted .235 (4-for-17) after four games in March is since batting .359 (14-for-39) in 10 April games...in his last eight games, Long is batting .406 (13-for-32) with three doubles, a triple, five RBI and six multi-hit efforts.

WHEN IT RAINS IT POURS: On Sunday, the I-Cubs were rained vs. Omaha...due to not playing the Storm Chasers again in the first half of the season, the game will not be made up...Iowa are scheduled to play just 73 games at Principal Park this season with the cancelation and the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 11.

J. DEAN: Despite hitting just .200 (7-for-35) on the season, outfielder Justin Dean has reached base in 11 consecutive games dating back to Opening Night...Dean has tallied eight hits but leads the team with 10 walks...he is batting .333 (7-for-21) off starting pitchers and .056 (1-for-18) off relievers.

HOMER HAPPY: The I-Cubs snapped their homer streak at 11 games in the game two of the doubleheader Friday night...it is the longest such streak in the International League this season, ahead of second place Louisville (8) and is the club's longest streak since they homered in 12 straight on June 25-July 8, 2025...Iowa leads all of Triple-A with 25 home runs, ahead of next closest Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (19).

VS. COLUMBUS: The I-Cubs played their opening series this season against Columbus at Principal Park...Iowa went 1-2 and but each team scored 13 runs in the series.

JAMES TRI: Infielder James Triantos is batting .333 (14-for-42) with a double, two home runs, nine RBI and four multi-hit efforts in 10 April games...on April 2, Triantos tallied his first four-hit game since June 8, 2024 vs. Birmingham and the first four-hit game by an I-Cub since Forrest Wall on Aug. 31, 2025.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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