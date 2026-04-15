Bisons Halt Red Wings in Thruway Series Opener

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Taking on their Thruway rivals for the first time in 2026 Tuesday night, the Rochester Red Wings (8-8) fell to the Buffalo Bisons (8-8) in their series opener, 5-3. On the offensive side, SS Trey Lipscomb drove in a pair of runs via a double in the bottom of the sixth as part of a multi-hit performance, and CF Robert Hassell III connected on his first home run of the season to lead off the bottom of the first. LHP Andrew Alvarez struck out nine batters across 5.1 innings, and now leads all of professional baseball (MLB & MiLB) with 25 strikeouts in the month of April.

The Bisons got to work early in the top of the first. Following a leadoff strikeout, SS Josh Kasevich drew a walk, and RF Yohendrick Pinango crushed a hanging slider into the Red Wings bullpen in right to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead. The Thruway rivals threatened again with a double and infield single, but a strikeout and flyout to right retired the side.

Rochester immediately fought back, as Robert Hassell III launched the Red Wings' first leadoff homer of the year, and the furthest by a Red Wing in 2026 (428 feet). The shot into right-center marked Hassell III's 50th career home run between MLB and MiLB. The next three batters went down in order, and the game went to the second at 2-1 in favor of the Bisons.

There was no action over the next four innings, until 1B Riley Tirotta came to the plate in the top of the sixth. The Dayton University Alum hit a 1-1 fastball just over Joe Altobelli's retired number 26 in left-center for a solo shot. The blast was his second homer of the season and extended Buffalo's lead to 3-1.

Rochester worked some two-out magic in the bottom half of the frame. A one-out bloop single from DH Andrés Chaparro, strikeout, and single up the middle from 3B Yohandy Morales set the stage for Trey Lipscomb. With two outs and runners on first and second, the Tennessee alum lasered a double into the right-center field gap, scoring both Chaparro and Morales to tie the game at three through six.

A scoreless seventh from both sides brought Buffalo up to bat in the top of the eighth. After two quick outs, Riley Tirotta hit a single up the middle, and CF RJ Schreck turned on a 3-2 fastball for his first home run of the season to put the Bisons on top 5-3.

Rochester made a push to send the Rochester faithful home happy in the bottom of the ninth. 2B Phillip Glasser and Robert Hassell III got on the board with a pair of singles, but a 6-4-3 double play and strikeout ended the Red Wings' comeback with a final score of 5-3.

Southpaw Andrew Alvarez made his fourth start of the season in tonight's Thruway series matchup. The 2021 12th round draft pick allowed three earned runs over 5.1 innings of work on three hits and a walk, while adding on nine strikeouts. RHP Trevor Gott replaced Alvarez in the sixth and threw a perfect 1.2 innings while striking out two. With a 3-3 tie in the eighth, Rochester called upon RHP Eddy Yean, who quickly got two outs before allowing a single up the middle and homer into the foul pole patio in right. LHP Erik Tolman was the final pitcher of the night for the Red Wings, who struck out three in his inning of work while sprinkling in a walk.

The Player of the Game for the Red Wings is SS Trey Lipscomb. The 25-year-old reached base twice with a pair of hits including a two-RBI double in the sixth. Since the start of the 2025 season, Lipscomb ranks first on the Red Wings and fifth among International League hitters in doubles (34).

The Red Wings and Bisons will face off again Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 at ESL Ballpark. Buffalo will send rehabbing 2025 playoff sensation RHP Trey Yesavage to the mound for game two. The first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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