Iowa Dominates Columbus 8-1 in Series Opener

Published on April 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Columbus, OH - The Iowa Cubs (9-6) scored eight runs on nine hits to defeat the Columbus Clippers (8-8) on Tuesday evening at Huntington Park.

Columbus got on the board first, scoring their lone run of the game in the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead.

Iowa responded in the second inning with an RBI single by Christian Bethancourt before James Triantos scored on a wild pitch to take a 2-1 lead.

The I-Cubs added on to their lead in the third inning after Kevin Alcántara launched a solo home run to left field to put Iowa up 3-1.

The Iowa offense erupted for five runs in the fifth inning. Pedro Ramirez lined a two-RBI single to center field before Alcántara launched a three-run blast to left field for his second home run of the game, putting the I-Cubs in front 8-1.

The Iowa pitching staff put up a dominant performance. After allowing one run on two hits in the first inning, they only allowed four hits and one walk over the final eight innings of play, while striking out 10 Columbus batters.

Iowa continues their six game series against Columbus on Wednesday, with first pitch slated for 5:15 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from April 14, 2026

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