Iowa Wins at Columbus in Extra Innings

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Iowa Cubs (10-7) defeated the Columbus Clippers (9-9) by an 11-10 score today at Huntington Park. Iowa was led by Pedro Ramírez who went 4-for-6 with two runs, a home run and five RBI.

Iowa jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a single from Ramírez and he later came around to score on an error. In the second, Ramírez hit a three-run home run to give the I-Cubs a 5-0 advantage. Columbus scored three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning, but Iowa added two more in the third on a single from Owen Miller and a double from Ben Cowles to make it 7-3, I-Cubs.

The Clippers scored a run in the seventh and Iowa followed suit in the eighth as Cowles homered. Columbus tallied three runs in the eighth and added another in the ninth to make it 8-8 and send the game to extra innings.

The I-Cubs scored three runs in the 10th as Cowles drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Brett Bateman singled home a run and Ramírez to put Iowa ahead 11-8. The Clippers scored two in the 10th but the I-Cubs held on for the win.

Iowa will play at Columbus on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 5:15 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

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