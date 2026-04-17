Bats' Game Time on Saturday, April 18 Moved to 1:05 PM

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats today announced the game time for Saturday, April 18 against the Toledo Mud Hens has been moved from 2:05 p.m. up one hour to 1:05 p.m. Ballpark gates to Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field will open at 12 p.m. as originally scheduled.

All tickets purchased for Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field remain valid. Full information on Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field can be found HERE.

Additional updates will be posted online as needed at BatsBaseball.com and on the Louisville Bats social media accounts.







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

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