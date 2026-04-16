April 26: First 'Dog Day' of the Season Includes Postgame Dogs Walk the Bases

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







For years, Doggos have enjoyed free admission to Bisons games on Tops Dog Days at the Ballpark... but this is their chance to round the bases just like the Herd!

Our first Tops Dog Day of the Season is Sunday, April 26 as the Bisons host the Clippers (1:05 p.m.) and we're adding a new twist to our very PUPular event.. We've holding a postgame Dogs AND Kids Run the Bases!

That's right... all dogs will be allowed onto the field after the game to round the bases with their owners (please no pit stops on the infield!). It's all part of great afternoon at the ballpark that includes FREE Admission for all dogs and a special area in Sections 122, 124 and 126 were dogs and their owners can sit back, watch some baseball, make some new friends and enjoy barking at the umpires together!

The game on April 26 is also a BrightPath Kids Funday with a pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet when the ballpark gates open at 12 p.m. and special activities for kids. Tickets and 'Treat Tickets'

Dog Day Tickets are on sale now. All dogs are free and their hoomans can purchase any ticket to the game and then sit in Sections 122, 124 and 126 in the right field corner (no assigned seating in those sections.

The Bisons have also brought back the fan and fur-favorite Treat's Tickets for the game, which includes one human ticket, a Sahlen's Hot Dog, a Coca-Cola, a Tasty Treat for your dog and 20% off a regularly-priced dog accessory in the gift shop... all for ONLY $28 (SAVINGS OF 20%).







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

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