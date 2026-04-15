Fireworks Are Back Our First Honda Fridaynightbash on April 24 Is 'Trading Card Night'

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The best night of the ballpark is back! The Bisons Honda fridaynightbash! series returns with our first 'Bash of the season, Friday, April 24 as the Herd hosts the Columbus Clippers (6:05 p.m.). Pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour, postgame Fireworks and a fun new theme... Trading Card Night with Monmouth Cards. GET MY TICKETS

The fun on Friday starts at 5 p.m. with Happy Hour in the ALL NEW Fattey Craft Beer Corner! Fans can enjoy $4 Craft Beers -including Fattey's 'F Year'- as well as $4 food specials from 5-6:30 p.m. Of course, the night doesn't end until an award-winning postgame Fireworks Show!

Trading Card Night

Our first 'Bash theme of the season is Trading Card Night with our great partners at Monmouth Cards, who will be selling packs of cards at their table in the concourse. Be sure to get to the ballpark early as the first 100 fans to the Monmouth Cards table will also receive a FREE PACK OF CARDS! Monmouth has also generously provided a MYSTERY GRADED CARD to be given away to one lucky fan in attendance on Trading Card Night.

Trading Card Night will also include a Pokémon Scavenger Hunt as well giant Pokémon Inflatable Characters for fans to get their pictures taken win. Other in-game entertainment will also be included in a fun-filled night for fans and trading card enthusiasts of all ages.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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