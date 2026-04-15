Sam Antonacci Earns MLB Call-Up

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox have called up their number nine prospect in Knights infielder/outfielder Sam Antonacci. Sam is also rated as the No. 93 overall prospect in baseball per Baseball America and is now primed for his MLB debut.

In 14 games with Charlotte this season, Sam batted .313/.500/.479 (15-48) with two doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, six runs scored, 15 walks and five stolen bases. He appeared in 11 games in left field, two at second base and one at third.

Antonacci, 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, played for Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, starting all six games as the team reached the semifinals, including a victory over Team USA when he hit a two-run home run off Nolan McLean.

The left-handed batter is a career .299/.445/.419 (160-535) hitter with 29 doubles, seven triples, seven homers, 78 RBI, 106 runs scored, 101 walks, 60 steals and 42 hit by pitches in 153 games over three minor-league seasons.

A native of Springfield, Ill., Antonacci batted .291/.433/.409 (118-406) with 21 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 57 RBI, 78 runs scored, 69 walks, 48 stolen bases and 35 HBP in 116 games with the Arizona Complex League White Sox, Class High A Winston-Salem and Class AA Birmingham in 2025, his first full season in professional baseball. He helped lead Birmingham to its second consecutive Southern League championship.

Antonacci was selected by the White Sox in fifth round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft out of Coastal Carolina University. He will wear uniform No. 17.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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