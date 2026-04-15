Big Fifth Powers Bats to 9-5 Victory

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







A day after a historic offense outburst by the Louisville Bats, the home team was stymied early before a fifth-inning outburst turned the tides in an eventual 9-5 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mud Hens scored first in the top of the second on Corey Julks' solo homer off Bats righty Sam Benschoter. Two innings later, a two-run double from Tyler Gentry made it 3-0 and brought an end to Benschoter's start.

Louisville was held in check until the fifth. The rally began with a Noelvi Marte double in his first game back with the Bats after being optioned by the Reds earlier in the week. Will Banfield would get the home team on the board with a double of his own. Later in the inning, Edwin Arroyo lifted a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to get the Bats within a run. Then with two outs, Hector Rodriguez crushed a 402-foot go-ahead three-run homer to the Miller Time Taphouse in right-center field to put the Bats ahead for the first time, 5-3.

In relief of Benschoter, Lyon Richardson was stellar out of the Louisville bullpen, firing 2.2 hitless relief innings to keep it close and then hold the lead. In the seventh, Tejay Antone worked around a leadoff walk to throw a scoreless inning, extending his scoreless streak to 6.2 innings to open the season.

Louisville added on in the seventh to extend the lead on Arroyo's second RBI of the day, a single to center. Michael Chavis continued his torrid pace to start the season with an opposite-field three run blast to make it 9-3 Bats. The homer was Chavis' seventh to tie for the International League lead.

Luis Mey gave up a pair of runs in the eighth before Trevor Kuncl wrapped up the win with a scoreless ninth.

Rodriguez extended his season-opening on-base streak to 17 games in the win.

Next Game: Thursday, April 16, 6:35 p.m. E.T. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Darren McCaughan (2-1, 8.18) vs. Mud Hens RHP Ty Madden (1-0, 4.82) Promos: Thursday night's game will be the first Louisville Mashers night of the season. It is also a Dog Night and Thrifty Thursday, with food and drink specials available throughout the ballpark.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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