Esmerlyn Valdez Extends On-Base Streak to 16 in Loss at Omaha

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Esmerlyn Valdez and Alika Williams continued their offensive streaks as the Indianapolis Indians outhit the Omaha Storm Chasers for the second consecutive game, but lost, 6-4, on Wednesday afternoon at Werner Park.

Nick Dombkowski pitched a one-two-three inning to open the game for the Indians (4-13), but a bases-loaded double in the second inning by Elih Marrero put the Storm Chasers (9-7) up early, 3-0. John Rave grounded into a force out, but a throwing error by Williams allowed Marrero to score.

In the top of the fourth inning, Ronny Simon led off with a walk. Esmerlyn Valdez followed with a two-run home run, his fourth long ball of the year, to cut the lead in half, 4-2.

The Indians tied the game up in the fifth inning. Williams brought Tyler Callihan home with an RBI single and then scored off Simon's RBI double. Simon, who reached base four times in the contest, has now hit safely in 13 of 14 starts and recorded a double in three straight games.

Omaha's Beck Way (W, 3-0) entered the contest in the sixth inning and threw two scoreless frames. Indianapolis' Chris Devenski (L, 0-1) struck out three batters in the sixth, but not before giving up a single to Drew Waters, who eventually scored from another throwing error by Rafael Flores Jr. to break the tie.

Indianapolis loaded the bases in the top of the eighth with one out, but Eric Cerantola (S, 4) induced a groundout. A close double play left the Indians empty handed.

The Storm Chasers tacked on the game's final run in the bottom of the frame, as Luca Tresh's solo home run extended their lead, 6-4.

The six-game series continues as RHP Antwone Kelly (0-3, 12.27) will take the mound for the Indians against Omaha's RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-2, 11.17) on Thursday night at 6:35 PM ET.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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