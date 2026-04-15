Yesavage Effective Despite Bisons 6-3 Loss to Rochester Wednesday
Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Trey Yesavage made his 2026 Buffalo Bisons debut on Thursday afternoon and struck out five before Buffalo would fall to the Rochester Red Wings 6-3 at ESL Ballpark.
Yesavage made his third start on his Major League injury rehab assignment, coming back from a right shoulder impingement. The right-hander pitched four and a third innings for the Bisons, racking up five strikeouts while allowing three runs on seven hits to Rochester.
The Red Wings were able to strike first with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, Dylan Crews hit a two-out solo homer for his second of the season and give the home team a 1-0 advantage.
The Bisons were able to answer right back with a run of their own in the top of the second. Four straight batters reached base, including Alex Stone who hit an RBI double in his first career Triple-A at-bat. Stone was promoted from New Hampshire on Sunday and drove in Rafael Lantigua with the base hit. The run scoring play tied the game 1-1.
However, Rochester was able to score two in the bottom of the second to re-take the lead. Andres Chaparro led off the bottom of the inning with a solo home run in the second for a 2-1 lead. While Yohandy Morales would later score on a ground ball double play off the bat of Trey Lipscomb for a 3-1 advantage.
Buffalo once again had the answer, this time in the top of the third inning to even the game at three. Yohendrick Piñango reached base on a bunt base hit with one out and later scored on an RJ Schreck two-run home run. It was the second home run in as many games for Schreck to tie the score 3-3.
Yesavage left the game with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jesse Hahn took over and was able to leave the bases loaded, including two inherited runners, thanks to a pair of strikeouts.
However, Riley Adams hit his second home run of the season to put Rochester back in front once again. The three-run home run made it 6-3 in favor of the Red Wings, with Chaparro and Morales both scoring.
The Bisons had an opportunity in the top of the ninth inning with two runners on base and the tying run in the batter's box, but Rochester reliever Eddy Yean was able to preserve the three-run victory.
The two teams will meet on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. at ESL Ballpark in Rochester, NY. Pregame coverage on The Bets 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 5:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.
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