Stripers Break out in Seventh, Rout Memphis 10-3

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Held to just two hits over six scoreless innings, the Gwinnett Stripers (11-6) broke out for a seven-run seventh inning to down the Memphis Redbirds (12-5) 10-3 on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park. The Stripers evened the six-game series at 1-1 with their first win over the Redbirds this year.

Decisive Plays: Memphis took a 1-0 lead in the second inning against Anthony Molina as Jimmy Crooks reached on an error and scored on a double play groundout. Dormant over the first six frames, the Stripers busted out with a seven-run seventh inning that included five doubles and a home run. RBI doubles by Chadwick Tromp and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. gave Gwinnett a 2-1 lead. Brewer Hicklen added an RBI single, Jim Jarvis laced a two-run double, and Aaron Schunk blasted a two-run homer (4) to break it open. Schunk, Tromp, and Keirsey Jr. all drove in additional runs in the final two innings for a 10-3 final.

Key Contributors: Jarvis (3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), Schunk (2-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs), Tromp (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), and Keirsey Jr. (1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) all had multi-RBI efforts for the Stripers. Molina (4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) turned in a strong start, while Hunter Stratton (W, 1-1) threw a scoreless sixth for the win. For Memphis, starter Quinn Mathews fanned eight over 5.0 scoreless, one-hit innings.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett's seven-run seventh inning was the club's largest run-scoring inning of the season, and the 10 runs and 14 hits were also season highs. With his three-hit effort, Jarvis extended his season-opening on-base streak to 17 games (.394/.481/.576 in that span). Schunk is batting .357 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and a 1.101 OPS in seven road games this year.

Next Game (Thursday, April 16): Gwinnett Stripers at Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:30 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 21): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 6:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's a 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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