Acosta, Ruiz Set to Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

Published on April 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins infielder Maximo Acosta and outfielder Esteury Ruiz are slated to join the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment beginning with Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. ballgame against the Charlotte Knights from VyStar Ballpark.

Acosta, 23, spent significant time with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025, playing in 116 games and slashing .224/.314/.366/.680 with 13 home runs, 50 RBI and 33 stolen bases. The Venezuelan-born infielder originally signed with the Texas Rangers as an international free agent on July 2, 2019, and was traded to the Marlins with left-handed pitcher Brayan Mendoza and infielder Echedry Vargas from the Texas Rangers in exchange for infielder Jake Burger on December 11, 2024.

Acosta made his MLB debut with the Marlins on August 18, 2025, and batted .204/.295/.389/.684 with three home runs and five RBI in 19 games. Acosta was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 25 due to a left oblique strain.

Ruiz will make his regular season organizational debut with Jacksonville after the Marlins acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers on December 30, 2025, in exchange for right-hander Adriano Marrero.

Ruiz, 27, has spent parts of four seasons in MLB with the San Diego Padres (2022), Milwaukee Brewers (2022), Oakland Athletics (2023, 24) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2025). The Dominican Republic-born outfielder was originally signed as an international free agent by the Kansas City Royals on July 3, 2019. He made his major league debut on July 12, 2022, as a member of the Padres.

Ruiz broke out in 2023 with the Athletics while swiping 67 bases and breaking the single-season American League rookie stolen base record (Kenny Lofton, 66, 1992). Ruiz appeared in 19 games with the Dodgers in 2025 and spent most of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he slashed .304/.412/.511/.923 with 16 home runs, 61 RBI, 63 stolen bases and in 104 games.

Ruiz was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 25 due to a left oblique strain.

Acosta and Ruiz are the second and third Marlins to join Jacksonville on a rehab assignment in 2026, following Kyle Stowers, who joined the team April 9. Last season, 18 different Marlins completed rehab assignments with Jacksonville.







International League Stories from April 15, 2026

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