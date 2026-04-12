Late Tides Homer Dooms Jumbo Shrimp in 3-2 Loss
Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Cody Morissette singled and drove in two but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell short Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park.
With the score tied at two, Creed Willems drilled a home run off Jumbo Shrimp (6-8) reliever Zach McCambley (0-1) to lead off the seventh. That swing put the Tides (5-9) in front for good.
Norfolk grabbed an early lead in the second. Ryan Noda led off the second before Weston Wilson bopped a two-run shot for the game's first runs.
Jacksonville rallied to tie in the fifth. Jesús Bastidas reached on an error with one out before Ethan O'Donnell doubled. Two batters later, Morissette found the equalize with a two-run single to square the score at two.
Bradley Blalock yielded just two runs on five hits without a walk in his 6.0 innings of work for the Jumbo Shrimp, striking out four.
Jacksonville and Norfolk battle in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. series finale. LHP Braxton Garrett (0-0, 0.96 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Tides RHP Brandon Young (0-0, 1.80 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
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