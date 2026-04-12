McDougal Strong Once Again, Knights Fall 6-4

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte Knights received another excellent starting pitching performance on Saturday night. Unfortunately, the visiting Memphis Redbirds did as well and Memphis held off Charlotte's late charge to take the contest by a final score of 6-4.

Tanner McDougal pitched a season-high six innings. His only blemish was a two-run Home Run surrendered in the top of the fifth frame. McDougal struck out eight and limited the Redbirds high-powered offense to three total hits.

The Knights scraped across the game's first run when Dru Baker stole second, then popped up and raced around third all the way home on an errant throw. Memphis' Home Run put the Redbirds on top 2-1, but Darren Baker knotted up the score with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh.

Memphis went deep again in the eighth courtesy of a three-run blast but Charlotte answered quickly. Korey Lee crushed a 427-foot, two-run Home Run in the bottom half of the stanza that brought the Knights back to within a run.

A ninth inning insurance run made the deficit two with the home team headed up to the plate for their last hacks. Charlotte managed to bring the tying run to the plate, and LaMonte Wade Jr. nearly came through but his bid at a two-run Homer hooked barely foul down the right field line.

The series at Truist Field wraps up on Sunday afternoon where the Knights will attempt to earn a split and take some momentum into their upcoming road trip to Jacksonville. Sunday's first pitch is set for 1:05pm ET.







International League Stories from April 11, 2026

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