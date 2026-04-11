April 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (7-6) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (7-6)

April 11 - 3:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Vince Velasquez (1-0, 4.50) vs. LHP Ryan Ramsey (1-1, 4.50)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Omaha Storm Chasers are set to play the fifth of a six-game series at Principal Park today...right-hander Vince Velasquez is slated to make his third appearance (second start) today vs. Omaha...left-hander Ryan Ramsey is set to start for Omaha.

SWEPT: The Iowa Cubs were swept by Omaha in a doubleheader last night by scores off 6-4 and 6-1 respectively...in game one, Christian Bethancourt went 2-for-4 with a run, a home run and two RBI... BJ Murray Jr. also went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI... Gabe Klobosits worked 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out five...in game two, Kevin Alcántara went 2-for-3 with a double and Murray Jr. drove in the lone run for Iowa... Ryan Rolison tossed 1.2 scoreless frames and struck out two and Yacksel Rios tossed 1.1 scoreless with three strikeouts.

THE JAGUAR: Cubs No. 4 prospect (MLB.com) Kevin Alcántara homered in back-to-back-to-back games for the first time in his professional career from April 4-7...he is one of two players in the International League to do so this season along with teammate Chas McCormick ...Kevin ranks among International League leaders in home runs (T-1st, 5), extra-base hits (T-1st, 8), slugging percentage (T-3rd, .750), total bases (4th, 27), ...Alcántara has an extra-base hit in four straight games, which is tied for the longest such streak in the International League and longest by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie (5) from July 3-8, 2025.

MASHING: Cubs No. 9 prospect (MLB.com) Pedro Ramírez tallied a double in the first game of the doubleheader last night...nine of Pedro's 15 hits this season have gone for extra bases and he is batting .364 (12-for-33) in eight April games...Ramírez ranks among International League leaders in total bases (T-1st, 32), extra-base hits (T-1st, 9), home runs (T-3rd, 4) and RBI (T-4th, 12).

FIRST OF THE YEAR: The I-Cubs were swept in their twin bill last night at Principal Park...marked the club's first time being swept in a doubleheader since May 28 vs. Syracuse.

RAKING YANG: Catcher Eric Yang has hit safely in all five games he has played with an at-bat this season...Yang is batting .500 (8-for-16) with one double, one home run and five RBI.

HERE'S JONNY: Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long batted .235 (4-for-17) after four games in March is since batting .343 (12-for-35) in nine April games, including five straight multi-hit games.

J. DEAN: Despite hitting just .200 (7-for-35) on the season, outfielder Justin Dean has reached base in 10 consecutive games dating back to Opening Night...Dean has tallied seven hits but leads the team with nine walks...he is batting .333 (6-for-18) off starting pitchers and .059 (1-for-17) off relievers.

CONGRATS, RILEY: Cubs left-handed Riley Martin made his Major League debut Monday at Tampa Bay, throwing a scoreless frame...Riley made 105 appearances with Iowa over the course of four seasons...he was added to the 40-man roster this offseason after he went 6-2 with a 2.69 ERA (19 ER in 63.2 IP) and 80 strikeouts.

ETHAN OUT OF THE 'PEN: Right-handed reliever Ethan Roberts was called up to join the Chicago Cubs prior to their game yesterday afternoon...in his last 22 Triple-A appearances dating back to June 26, 2025, Ethan has gone 1-1 with a 1.33 ERA (4 ER in 27.0 IP) with 32 strikeouts.

HOMER HAPPY: The I-Cubs snapped their homer streak at 11 games in the game two of the doubleheader last night...it is the longest such streak in the International League this season, ahead of second place Louisville (8) and is the club's longest streak since they homered in 12 straight on June 25-July 8, 2025...Iowa leads all of Triple-A with 25 home runs, ahead of next closest Memphis (19).







International League Stories from April 11, 2026

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