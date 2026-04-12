Redbirds Use Power to Control Saturday Win at Knights
Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Memphis Redbirds secured game five of a six-game series at the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) by a 6-4 score in extra innings on Saturday night at Truist Field.
On the heels of a four-homer performance in Friday night's extra-inning loss, Memphis smacked two key longballs to snag the win. First baseman Bligh Madris gave Memphis a brief lead with a two-run shot in the fifth inning. With the game tied in the eighth, center fielder Joshua Báez drilled a three-run shot.
Madris finished the night 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Left fielder Colton Ledbetter continued his hot series with a three-hit night and scored twice.
Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz allowed an unearned run in 6.0 innings of work. The left-handed pitcher worked around three hits, walked two and struck out five. Scott Blewett (1-0) allowed three runs on four hits in 1.1 frames of relief. Luis Gastelum (S, 2) slammed the door for a five-out save.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 14 to continue a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.
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