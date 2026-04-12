IronPigs Blanked by Red Wings on Saturday Night
Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Ryan Cusick turned in a solid outing, striking out six over five-one-run innings, but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-5) bats were held silent in a 5-0 loss to the Rochester Red Wings (7-7) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Cusick (0-1) allowed his only run of the game in the third inning when Dylan Crews singled, stole second, and then scored on an Abimelec Ortiz base hit.
The 'Pigs bats were held silent by a quartet of Red Wings arms. Andry Lara (1-1) started and went the first five, allowing just two hits and a walk, striking out five. Julian Fernandez struck out one in a perfect sixth before Jackson Rutledge left a man at third to hang another zero in the seventh. Eddy Yean went the final two frames to finish the shutout for the Red Wings.
Felix Reyes did go 2-for-4 for the 'Pigs, extending his hitting streak to nine straight games.
The 'Pigs will look for a series split on Sunday, April 12th as Tucker Davidson gets the ball against Riley Cornelio for the Red Wings. First pitch is slated for 1:15 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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