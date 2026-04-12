Well Pitched Game, But Saints Blanked for Second Time in Five Days, Lose 3-0 to Mud Hens

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Zebby Matthews had his best outing on the early season, but one inning did in the St. Paul Saints on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field. The offense couldn't muster much of anything against a bullpen game for the Toledo Mud Hens getting just four baserunners with only one reaching second as the Saints were blanked for the second time in five game, losing 3-0.

Matthews gave up a leadoff single in the first before retiring eight in a row that ended on a triple to center by Ben Malgeri. Matthews left him stranded when he got Max Clark to pop out to end the third inning.

The Saints offense got a one out walk to Alan Roden in the first, but he was erased on a double play ground out by Gabby Gonzlaez. Tanner Schobel collected one of two Saints hits with a two-out single to right in the third.

The Saints wound up with two more baserunners, a leadoff single by Orlando Arcia in the fourth. He advanced to second on a groundout, the furthest a Saints runner reached. Emmanuel Rodriguez' one out single to right in the seventh was the only other runner for the Saints.

A well-pitched game through four innings unraveled slightly for the Saints in the fifth. Three straight singles to start the inning by Trei Cruz, Cal Stevenson, and Max Burt, the latter driving in a run, put the Mud Hens up 1-0. With one out and runners at first and second, Clark hit a ground ball to first. Kyler Fedko threw to second for the out, but the return throw to first hit Zebby Matthews in the glove, caromed out of it and went into foul territory for an error allowing Stevenson to score from second and sending Clark to second, making it 2-0. A wild pitch moved Clark to third and he scored on a single to right by Gage Workman increasing the lead to 3-0. Matthews went 5.0 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out five. Three of the four hits allowed by Matthews in the inning were 93 miles per hour or less.

The Saints bullpen was magnificent. John Brebbia struck out the side in the sixth and fanned the first batter he faced in the seventh. After back-to-back walks, he got two more punchouts to end the inning. Brebbia went 2.0 hitless, scoreless innings while walking two and striking out all six outs.

Dan Altavilla pitched a scoreless eighth giving up just a walk and striking out one.

The same two teams meet in the finale of a six-game series at Fifth Third Field on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send LHP Kendry Rojas (NR) to the mound against Mud Hens LHP Lael Lockhart (1-0, 1.86). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus. 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 11, 2026

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