Longest Game in Pitch Clock Era in Franchise History, Gonzalez' Homer the Difference in 4-3, 13 Inning Saints Victory

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The longest game in franchise history took place at Fifth Third Field in Toledo on August 28, 2021. That game was halted by curfew, was finished on the 29th, and lasted more than five hours with the St. Paul Saints losing in 14 innings. On Wednesday in that same ballpark the Saints set another franchise record, longest game in the pitch clock era. It took three hours and 45 minutes, but this time the St. Paul Saints prevailed 4-3 in 13 innings.

With the game tied at two in the 13th, Gabby Gonzalez drilled a two-run homer just inside the left field pole, his second of the season, putting the Saints up 4-2.

In the bottom of the inning with the placed runner Cal Stevenson at third and one out, Jace Jung's sacrifice fly cut the Saints lead to one. Tómas Nido followed with a single to right bringing the winning run to the plate. Gage Workman hit a sinking liner to center that Ryan Kreidler made a superb headfirst diving play on to end the game.

Seven Saints pitchers combined to allow just one earned run over the 13 innings. It was a bullpen game for the Saints and Matt Bowman, Raul Brito, John Brebbia, Marco Raya, and Dan Altavilla all pitched at least two innings with Brito tossing 3.0 innings and allowing the lone earned run. Drew Smith and Trent Baker each pitched one inning and allowed their placed runners to score, but nothing further.

The Saints struck first in the first without a hit. Kaelen Culpepper walked, stole second, moved to third on an Alan Roden groundout, and scored on a Gabby Gonzalez groundout making it 1-0.

The game stayed that way until the fifth when the Mud Hens tied it up. With one out back-to-back walks by Brito put runners at first and second. With two outs Max Clark singled into left scoring Workman tying the game at one.

The Mud Hens nearly won it in the ninth. Nido led off the inning by crushing a ball off the top of the wall in left-center for a double. He would advance to third on a one out ground out, but was left stranded.

After the Saints didn't score in the 10th, things got dicey in the bottom of the inning for the Saints. With the placed runner at second, the Saints elected to intentionally walk Clark. Altavilla then walked Trei Cruz to load the bases. With the count 3-1 on Stevenson, Altavilla got him to bounce one to first. Eric Wagaman fired to the plate and Noah Cardenas whipped a throw to first for the double play. Altavilla then got Hao-Yu Lee to fly out to center ending the inning

Neither team scored in the 11th and the teams traded runs in the 12th. Kyler Fedko gave the Saints a 2-1 lead in the top of the inning with an RBI single to right. In the bottom of the inning with the bases loaded Clark's sacrifice fly tied the game at two.

The Saints tied a franchise record by striking out 20 times, equaled in that 14-inning contest against the Mud Hens in 2021.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series at Fifth Third Field on Thursday night at 5:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP John Klein (1-0, 13.50) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Ty Madden (0-0, 8.31). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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