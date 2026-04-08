Jumbo Shrimp, Aardwolf Introduce New Big Shrimpin' Lager

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fans will soon be able to sip a brand-new beer in collaboration with one of the top-rated craft breweries in Northeast Florida. The Jumbo Shrimp and Aardwolf Brewing Company unveiled the brand-new Big Shrimpin' lager, available beginning with the Jumbo Shrimp's 7:05 p.m. game on Wednesday, April 15 from VyStar Ballpark.

An orange honey lager, Big Shrimpin' allows fans to step up to the plate for a clean, refreshing lager. Bursting with bright orange zest, a smooth touch of honey sweetness and packed with bold flavor for an easy finish. Big Shrimpin' is the perfect pairing for nine innings under the Florida sun.

"Crustacean Nation, this pint's for you," said Aardwolf Brewing Company owner Preben Olsen. "We're proud to partner with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to bring Big Shrimpin' Lager to the ballpark. This beer celebrates the fun, flavor, and community that make every game day unforgettable. Looking forward to raising a toast with all of you!"

As part of the unveil of Big Shrimpin', the Jumbo Shrimp also introduced a special Big Shrimpin' ticket package for the April 15 debut inside VyStar Ballpark. For just $40, fans receive four dugout reserved tickets, one replica 2025 Triple-A National Championship ring and one Big Shrimpin' craft beer or soda/water per person. Big Shrimpin' ticket packages can be purchased via this link.

Big Shrimpin' will also be available for the club's first Bark In The Park of 2026 on Sunday, April 19, when fans are invited along with their four-legged friend to join the Jumbo Shrimp for a pregame Bark & Brew. For just $40.75, fans will receive unlimited beer sampling from 11a.m.-1p.m., as well as a ticket to the 2:05 p.m. game. Tickets may be purchased and will include the new Big Shrimpin', as well as beers from other breweries including:

Ruby Beach

Congaree and Penn

Southern Swells

Aardwolf

Veterans

New Belgium

MolsonCoors

Fishweir

Green Room

Coppertail

Boston Beer

Yuengling

Carbliss

Ink Factory

Jumbo Shrimp fans can find Big Shrimpin' at every concession stand and every bar (draft only at ballpark bars) throughout VyStar Ballpark. It is also available at Aardwolf Brewing Company's taproom at 1461 Hendricks Ave.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.