Bullpen Stars in 6-2 Win at Norfolk
Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Both Deyvison De Los Santos and Joe Mack homered and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp bullpen worked 7.0 shutout innings Tuesday to overtake the Norfolk Tides 6-2 from Harbor Park.
Norfolk (3-7) led 2-0 when Jared Serna singled with one out in the third inning against Tides reliever Ryan Long (0-1). Serna sprinted to score Jacksonville's (4-7) first run of the game on an Andrew Pintar RBI triple.
The Jumbo Shrimp were able to even the score an inning later. Kemp Alderman jumpstarted the inning with a base hit before advancing to second on a ground out. Two batters later, Jesús Bastidas singled Alderman in with a base knock to even things at two.
In the fifth, Jacksonville took their first lead of the game when De Los Santos' solo homer went the other way to right against Long.
The Jumbo Shrimp tallied a run in their fourth consecutive frame one inning later. Alderman led off with a triple and scored two batters later on a Jacob Berry sacrifice fly.
Mack's long ball came in the eighth against Norfolk reliever Cameron Foster.
In the ninth, Berry led off with a single before stealing both second and third. He scored on a Bastidas sacrifice fly to get the score to 6-2.
The Tides' lone runs came in the first. Jonathan Rodriguez walked with two outs before Creed Willems launched a two-run home run.
Norfolk mustered only two hits the rest of the evening. Luis Palacios (1-0) tossed 3.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his season debut to earn the win. William Kempner fanned four in 2.0 innings and Cade Gibson and Jack Ralston each added a shutout frame to seal the victory.
The series continues with Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. first pitch. LHP Dax Fulton (0-2, 30.38 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Tides RHP Dean Kremer (0-1, 5.79 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
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