On Deck at the Vic: Indianapolis Indians Celebrate Prospects Weekend vs. Louisville Bats

Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - After celebrating Opening Weekend presented by Spokenote and the debut of the organization's new look from March 27-29, the Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field to face the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, from Tuesday, April 7 to Sunday, April 12.

The Indians (2-7) earned their first victories of the season over the weekend at Columbus, finishing off the six-game series with a 7-2 victory over the Clippers. The week was highlighted by the team's second-largest comeback since 2005 on Friday, April 3, when it scored eight runs in the seventh inning to overcome a seven-run deficit and defeat Columbus for the first win of the season, 11-10.

The second of 13 homestands at Victory Field is highlighted by Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery. With a roster that boasts eight of the Pittsburgh Pirates top 30 prospects (MLB Pipeline), the Indians will suit up in Bucco-themed jerseys for Prospects Weekend and celebrate their 21-year affiliation with the Pirates with a bobblehead giveaway (18+ only), team autographs and a trading card experience from Friday, April 10 to Sunday, April 12.

See below for additional promotions and probable pitchers for each game of the six-game series.

Tuesday, April 7 | Gates Open: 5 PM | First Pitch: 6:05 PM | Tickets

Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg: This dollar deal is back for 2026! Fans can - and should - bring their appetite and devour hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros, all available for just $1.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Chase Petty (Cincinnati Reds No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline) vs. RHP Wilber Dotel (Pittsburgh Pirates No. 12 prospect according to MLB Pipeline)

Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IU Indianapolis and Lilly

Wednesday, April 8 | Gates Open: 10 AM | First Pitch: 11:05 AM | Tickets

Victory Field becomes the largest classroom in central Indiana when school groups visit the ballpark for an afternoon combining baseball with their educational curriculum.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Julian Aguiar (No. 19) vs. RHP Noah Davis

Bark in the Park presented by Credelio Quattro, Pacifico, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka: Thursday, April 9 | Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM | Tickets | Dog Ticket Packages

Thursdays are for the dogs! Fans can have a ball with their four-legged best friend and catch the game together from the left and center field lawn. Each dog must be accompanied by at least one human and have a Bark in the Park ticket package for entry.

Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Busch Light: Fans 21 years and older can take advantage of the best Thirsty Thursday™ deals in the city with $3 12oz. cans of Busch Light, $3 draft beers and $2 Pepsi fountain drinks.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Davis Daniel vs. LHP Nick Dombkowski

Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery

Friday, April 10 | Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM | Tickets

We're raising the Jolly Roger - and hoisting the cone! - with Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery. In honor of the Indians 21st consecutive year as the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team will be wearing Pirates-themed jerseys on-field all weekend long.

Stay after the final out for everyone's favorite Friday tradition: postgame fireworks!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Darren McCaughan vs. RHP Antwone Kelly (No. 8)

Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery: Bobblehead Giveaway (18+), Team Autographs

Saturday, April 11 | Gates Open: 5 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM | Tickets

The Bucco-themed fun continues, and the activations ramp up! Gates open early at 5 PM for fans 18 and older to snag a Bubba Chandler bobblehead of him celebrating in last year's Young Bucs jerseys. From 5-5:40 PM, players and coaches will also be stationed on the concourse to sign autographs for fans of all ages. Throughout the game, fans will have the opportunity to create their very own trading card styled after the Indians themed-Pirates jerseys being worn on field all weekend.

Probable Pitchers: LHP Brandon Leibrant vs. RHP Thomas Harrington (No. 13)

Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery: Trading Card Experience

Sunday, April 12 | Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM | Tickets

Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer and Prairie Farms: All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and a Prairie Farms milk with price of admission. Free food and beverage items subject to change.

Knot Hole Kids Club Postgame Run: Members of the Knot Hole Kids Club will have the chance to run the bases after the game (weather permitting). Tickets can be upgraded to the Knot Hole Kids Club at the Advance Ticket Window on the day of the game behind Section 109.

Probable Pitchers: Petty vs. Dotel







International League Stories from April 7, 2026

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