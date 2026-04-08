Simon Triples as Indians Shut out by Bats

Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Ronny Simon extended his extra-base hit streak to four games, but the Indianapolis Indians were shut out 8-0 by the Louisville Bats in Tuesday night's series opener at Victory Field.

The Bats (5-5) grabbed a quick lead with two runs in the first inning against Wilber Dotel (L, 0-2) and never looked back. Louisville loaded the bases in the second inning, and a two-RBI single from Blake Dunn made it a 4-0 ball game. The Bats loaded the bases again in the fifth, with a walk and two-RBI double extending their lead.

Simon's triple in the first inning was the Indians' (2-8) lone hit of the ballgame. They threatened once with the bases loaded in the seventh inning after drawing three walks, but former Indians reliever Kyle Nicolas induced a groundout to end the inning.

Chase Petty (W, 1-1) allowed just two baserunners while striking out nine of the 20 Indians batters he faced.

Esmerlyn Valdez's extended his on-base streak to 10 games with a walk in the seventh inning.

The Indians will look for their first home win of the season again tomorrow at Victory Field at 11:05 AM. RHP Noah Davis (0-1, 3.72) will face Louisville's RHP Julian Aguilar (0-0, 10.80).







International League Stories from April 7, 2026

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