Sounds Suffer 4-1 Loss to Gwinnett: April 7 Postgame Notes

Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







Lawrenceville, GA - The Nashville Sounds fell 4-1 to the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at Gwinnett Field, dropping the opener of their series. The Brewers' number-three prospect, Jett Williams, went 1-for-4 with an RBI, accounting for the Sounds' lone run.

Gwinnett struck early, taking a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Carlos Rodriguez allowed back-to-back singles to bring in the first run, then issued a walk before a double steal produced another. The Stripers added to their lead in the fourth with two more singles, pushing the score to 3-0. Rodriguez exited in the fourth after 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out a season-high six. Reliever Peter Strzelecki entered with two outs but allowed an inherited runner to score, extending the deficit to 4-0.

The Sounds broke through in the sixth. Greg Jones reached on a hit-by-pitch, stole second, and scored on Williams' single up the middle to cut the Gwinnett lead to 4-1. Drew Rom provided a strong outing in relief, retiring six straight batters across the sixth and seventh innings while striking out five in a row. Jacob Waguespack followed with a scoreless eighth, keeping the Sounds within reach. Nashville threatened no further, however, stranding a runner on first in a scoreless ninth inning. The Sounds piled on a season-high 14 strikeouts as a pitching staff, surpassing the previous-high of 13 at Norfolk on March 28.

The Sounds continue their six-game series against Gwinnett on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

TWO-NA FISH: Nashville was limited to just two hits on the night, their fewest in a game this season and the fewest since being no-hit on June 27, 2025, on the road in Jacksonville. The Sounds were held to two or fewer hits six times during the 2025 season, but just three times in a nine-inning game. Two of them came in a three-game span on the road in Gwinnett. The first was April 2, and then again on April 4 (10 innings).

OFF AND RUNNING: Nashville allowed a season-high 10 stolen bases to Gwinnett in Tuesday's opener. The 10 stolen bases set a franchise-high for the Stripers, and it was just the fourth time a Triple-A team has had 10 stolen bases in a game since the 2005 season. Tacoma (Seattle) swiped 11 bases against Las Vegas on August 15 last season. Triple-A El Paso (San Diego) stole 10 against Oklahoma City on August 1, 2024. Fresno also had 10 on April 10, 2011, against Las Vegas. Prior to Tuesday's game against Gwinnett, Nashville had only allowed 7+ stolen baes in a game three times dating back to 2005, including a single-game high of 8 last season on August 9 vs. Jacksonville.

ON THE HOOK: Nashville's 14 strikeouts as a pitching staff in the series opener were the most in a game since also posting 14 on August 28, 2025, against the Charlotte Knights. The Sounds recorded nine games of 14+ strikeouts during the 2025 season, with a season-high of 16 in a 10-inning game on March 30 vs. Jacksonville. The 14 strikeouts were the most in a game against Gwinnett since May 11, 2023, when Nashville pitchers struck out 19 Gwinnett batters.







International League Stories from April 7, 2026

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