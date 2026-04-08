'Pigs Drop Series Opening Slugfest to Red Wings

Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-3) mounted a pair of late rallies but ultimately could not fully scale the mountain as they fell 10-8 to the Rochester Red Wings (5-5) on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

After a six-up, six-down start, 'Pigs starter Jean Cabrera (0-1) ran into trouble in the third, allowing a two-run single to Christian Franklin before Abimelic Ortiz tagged him for a three-run homer. Two baserunners to open the fourth chased Cabrera from the game as he saw those bequeathed runners come around to score on a Harry Ford bases loaded walk and Dylan Crews RBI single. Cabrera ultimately took the loss for the 'Pigs, going 3.1 innings, allowing seven runs on five hits and two walks, striking out five.

Meanwhile, the 'Pigs got on the board in the last of the third on a Felix Reyes sacrifice fly but didn't fully hit their offensive stride until the seventh. Down 7-1, leadoff singles from Caleb Ricketts and Pedro León were followed by a Liover Peguero double to drive them both in. After a Sergio Alcántara walk, a fielder's choice brought home Peguero. After a Reyes base hit, Bryan De La Cruz drove in another with a single, making it 8-5 and bringing the tying run to the plate but a strikeout ended the threat.

Rochester responded, plating two key insurance runs in the eighth as Ford dashed home on a wild pitch and Robert Hassell III drove in a run with a double.

The 'Pigs picked themselves up off the mat in the ninth as the first three reached, the last a Reyes RBI double. With runners at second and third, back-to-back RBI groundouts from Garrett Stubbs and De La Cruz cut the lead to 10-8, but Rochester escaped with the victory as Eddy Yean (S, 1) locked down the game with one more groundout.

Riley Cornelio (1-0) started for the Red Wings and got the win with five innings of one run baseball.

The 'Pigs will look to rebound as Zack Wheeler makes his third rehab start with the club on Wednesday, April 8th. First pitch against the Red Wings is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 7, 2026

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