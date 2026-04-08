Willems Homers In Series Opener

Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (3-7) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (4-6), 6-2, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides lose their home opener in the Navy Town Showdown.

Norfolk's only runs came in the first inning on a two-run homer by Creed Willems. It was his third home run of the season, all of which have happened in his previous four games. Norfolk would only get two more hits through the fifth inning, and could not score after the first.

Jacksonville went on to score six unanswered runs. They scored one run in each inning from the third through ninth inning, excluding the seventh. They hit two home runs as they defeated the Tides, 6-2.

Game two is tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Dean Kremer is on the hill for Norfolk, while LHP Dax Fulton is the probable for Jacksonville.







International League Stories from April 7, 2026

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