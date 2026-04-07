Tuesday's Bisons/Mets Game Postponed, 'Kids Week' Starts Wednesday with Single-Admission DH

Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday, April 7 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to snow, cold temperatures and below freezing windchills.

The Bisons will make up the game against the Mets with a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, April 8 at Sahlen Field with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 12:35 p.m. (Gates: 12:00 p.m.). As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket for both games and all existing tickets for Wednesday, April 8 are still valid. Fans may enter the ballpark at any time during either game.

Wednesday's Doubleheader is now the start of the Bisons 'Kids Week' at the ballpark, presented by Anderson's. For all games through Sunday, the Bisons are offering $10 Kids Tickets at the Sahlen Field Box Office and will have postgame Kids Run the Bases after each contest. All games this week will also feature a different Kids-centric Theme and kids that participate will be eligible to Win Great Prizes from Anderson's Ice Cream and the Bisons. The full list of themes for Anderson's Kids Week are:

Wed, April 8 - Pajama Day, Be comfy and wear your PJs to the park! Thu, April 9 - Buffalo Sports Day, Wear your favorite Bisons, Bills, Sabres, Bandits, etc. jerseys or gear! Fri, April 10 - School Pride Day, Wear your school or class t-shirt or jersey. Sat, April 11 - International Sports Day, In honor of the 2026 World Cup and our first Luces de Buffalo game in 2026, go international with your outfit. Sun, April 12 - Blue Jays Day, Show your love for our MLB-parent with some Blue Jay gear.

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2026 Bisons game. All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Tuesday, April 7. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2026 season.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.







International League Stories from April 7, 2026

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