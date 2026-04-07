RailRiders Postpone Home Opener

Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Out of an abundance of caution for players, fans, and staff, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders home opener against the Durham Bulls, set for Tuesday, April 7, has been postponed due to forecasted cold temperatures and below-freezing wind chills.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Opening Night festivities will take place prior to Wednesday's 6:35 P.M. first pitch.

Today's game has been rescheduled as a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, April 10. Gates will open at 4 P.M. on Friday with first pitch in game one slated for 4:35. Tickets for today's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2026 season, with the exceptions of May 13, May 27, July 3, and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability.

Fans can email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets. Please note the game you would like to exchange your tickets for.

For more details, tickets or promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

6-3







International League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.