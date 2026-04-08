Iowa Offense Goes Cold, Fall 8-1 Versus Omaha
Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (6-4) scored one run on three hits, falling 8-1 to the Omaha Storm Chasers (5-5) on Tuesday night at Principal Park.
Iowa scored their lone run of the game on a solo home run from Kevin Alcantara in the bottom of the second inning.
Omaha responded with a two-run home run in the third inning to take a 2-1 lead. The Storm Chasers continued to pour it on, scoring four more runs in the fifth inning to extend their lead to 6-1.
Omaha finished off the scoring in the seventh inning with their third two-run home run of the game to close the scoring at 8-1. Iowa was held to a season low three hits, and only managed one hit after the fourth inning.
Iowa looks to bounce back as they continue their six game series against Omaha on Wednesday, with first pitch slated for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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