Jarvis Jets into Record Books, Ritchie Dominates in Stripers' 4-1 Win over Nashville

Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (6-4) were running wild on the basepaths with a team-record 10 stolen bases - four from Jim Jarvis, also a team record - in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Sounds (5-4) on Tuesday night at Gwinnett Field. JR Ritchie tossed a 7.0-inning gem to earn his second win.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers struck first in the second inning after a DaShawn Keirsey Jr. single scored Jose Azocar, who stole second after a leadoff hit as one of six Stripers to steal at least one base. Keirsey Jr. stole home on a double steal with Jarvis for the second Gwinnett run of the frame. In the fourth, Jarvis drove in a run following a Brewer Hicklen single and scored two batters later on a Rowdy Tellez sacrifice fly. Nashville briefly attempted a rally in the sixth, as their lone run came on an RBI single by Jett Williams. After 7.0 innings from Ritchie (W, 2-1), Tayler Scott (H, 1) and Javy Guerra (S, 2) each pitched scoreless innings to put a bow on the Stripers' sixth win in seven games.

Key Contributors: Jarvis (2-for-3, RBI) set a new team record with four stolen bases, while Azocar (2-for-3) had a multi-hit night to go with a stolen base and a run. Ritchie dominated in the win (7.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO), the longest outing of his Triple-A career. For Nashville, Greg Jones reached twice and scored the Sounds' only run.

Noteworthy: Jarvis's four steals eclipsed the previous Gwinnett record of three, reached 19 times (most recently by Justin Dean on September 6, 2024 at Nashville). The 10 steals were three more than Gwinnett's previous team record of seven, set on April 12, 2024 at Omaha. Jarvis extended his team-best on-base streak to 10 games with his 2-for-3 effort. Through three starts this year, Ritchie is 2-1 with a 1.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and .192 BAA.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 8): Gwinnett Stripers vs Nashville Sounds, 6:35 p.m. at Gwinnett Field. RHP Didier Fuentes (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Garrett Stallings (0-0, 2.08 ERA) for the Sounds. It's Wet Nose Wednesday, as free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Berm. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from April 7, 2026

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