Memphis Bats Dominate Opener at Charlotte
Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds took game one of a six-game series at the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) by a 9-4 final score on Tuesday night at Truist Field.
Memphis struck first with the right fielder Joshua Báez double in the first inning. The Redbirds continued to add to their lead with the long ball. Left fielder Nelson Velázquez smacked his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the fifth inning. Shortstop César Prieto drilled his third longball of the season in the sixth. Catcher Jimmy Crooks capped the six-run sixth with a three-run homer, his fourth of the season.
Memphis finished the night with five extra-base hits. Second baseman Bryan Torres went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Third baseman Blaze Jordan went 2-for-5 with a double. Prieto finished 2-for-5 with the solo homer.
Starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins (2-0) made the second start of his MLB Rehab Assignment. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on five hits, walked one and struck out seven in 5.1 innings pitched. Dobbins threw 91 pitches, 62 for strikes. Ryan Fernandez and Gerson Moreno combined for 1.2 innings scoreless out of the bullpen.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 14 to continue a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.
International League Stories from April 7, 2026
- Storm Chasers Crush Cubs 8-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Offense Goes Cold, Fall 8-1 Versus Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- 'Pigs Drop Series Opening Slugfest to Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Lose on Tuesday at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds Suffer 4-1 Loss to Gwinnett: April 7 Postgame Notes - Nashville Sounds
- Lee Provides Late Fireworks But Memphis Tops Charlotte - Charlotte Knights
- Memphis Bats Dominate Opener at Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Jarvis Jets into Record Books, Ritchie Dominates in Stripers' 4-1 Win over Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bullpen Stars in 6-2 Win at Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Willems Homers In Series Opener - Norfolk Tides
- Simon Triples as Indians Shut out by Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Shut out Indians 8-0 in Away Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Hens Win Home Opener, 1-0 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Saints Avoid Being No-Hit with Single in Ninth, But Fall 1-0 to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- April 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- On Deck at the Vic: Indianapolis Indians Celebrate Prospects Weekend vs. Louisville Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 7 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Offer Fans New Text Service for Exclusive Deals on Tickets, Merchandise & More - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Launch Text Service for Fans for Exclusive Deals on Tickets, Merchandise & More - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Postpone Home Opener - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tuesday's Bisons/Mets Game Postponed, 'Kids Week' Starts Wednesday with Single-Admission DH - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Bats Dominate Opener at Charlotte
- Redbirds suffer first Loss, Split Easter Doubleheader with Tides
- Redbirds And Tides Postponed Saturday due To rain
- Memphis Hangs on for Seventh Consecutive Win to Open 2026
- Jordan Homers Twice as Redbirds Extend Unbeaten Streak to Six