Memphis Bats Dominate Opener at Charlotte

Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds took game one of a six-game series at the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) by a 9-4 final score on Tuesday night at Truist Field.

Memphis struck first with the right fielder Joshua Báez double in the first inning. The Redbirds continued to add to their lead with the long ball. Left fielder Nelson Velázquez smacked his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the fifth inning. Shortstop César Prieto drilled his third longball of the season in the sixth. Catcher Jimmy Crooks capped the six-run sixth with a three-run homer, his fourth of the season.

Memphis finished the night with five extra-base hits. Second baseman Bryan Torres went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Third baseman Blaze Jordan went 2-for-5 with a double. Prieto finished 2-for-5 with the solo homer.

Starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins (2-0) made the second start of his MLB Rehab Assignment. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on five hits, walked one and struck out seven in 5.1 innings pitched. Dobbins threw 91 pitches, 62 for strikes. Ryan Fernandez and Gerson Moreno combined for 1.2 innings scoreless out of the bullpen.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 14 to continue a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from April 7, 2026

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