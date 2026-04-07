Bisons Launch Text Service for Fans for Exclusive Deals on Tickets, Merchandise & More

Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have announced a partnership with VOZZI, a leader in text message services, to offer fans a new way to receive exclusive savings on Bisons Tickets, Merchandise & more, while also being able to receive the latest team promotional updates and information.

The new Bisons Text Messaging Service will allow the Bisons to better connect with fans in a faster and easier way, and will allow fans to receive timely exclusive offers from the team. Fans can opt-in to the service today by texting 'Bisons' to 833-605-8755 or signing up online at this link.

EXCLUSIVE OFFER: To kick off this great new option for Bisons fans, the team will be providing all fans that sign up an exclusive 72-hour window to purchase any Bisons single-game ticket for just $10 each. To be eligible, fans must opt-in by Monday, April 13.

At sign up, Bisons fans will also be able to customize their preferences, receiving information on ticket offers, merchandise deals, Pub at the Park offers or updates on the team's promotional event schedule.

Messaging frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP at any time to opt-out of this service. Any information shared through SMS/MMS will not be shared with 3rd parties or affiliates.







International League Stories from April 7, 2026

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