Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 7 at Lehigh Valley

Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (4-5) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-2)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Riley Cornelio (0-0, 4.15) vs. RHP Jean Cabrera (0-0, 1.93)

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Meeting at ESL Ballpark for the final time until September, the Rochester Red Wings fell to the Scranton/WB RailRiders for the fourth consecutive game, 16-4, on Easter Sunday... SS ZACK SHORT muscled his first homer as a Red Wing in the second inning, and 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO added a pair of RBI with a two-RBI single...Rochester used their scheduled off-day on Monday to travel to Allentown for their first meeting of the 2026 season against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, where RHP RILEY CORNELIO will get the start in the series opener against IronPigs RHP Jean Cabrera.

SHORT PORCH: SS ZACK SHORT went 2-for-4 with his first Red Wing homer during the Easter contest...the ball left the bat at 99.9 MPH with a 44 degree launch angle, his highest launch angle on a homer since 4/9/2023 with Omaha...going into Tuesday night's matchup, Short paces Red Wings hitters (min. 10 AB) in SLG (.455) and OPS (.869)...

His homer is tied for the ninth-highest launch angle on a home run in affiliated baseball this season (incl. MLB).

DYLLY DYLLY: CF DYLAN CREWS went 1-for-4 with a fifth inning double Sunday afternoon, giving him an extra-base-hit in three consecutive games for the fourth time in his career and the first time since 8/17-20 in 2025 with Washington...since his Triple-A debut on 6/18/2024, he ranks among Red Wings with under 300 at bats in runs scored (1st, 44), hits (1st, 73), XBH (2nd, 27), and RBI (2nd, 53).

BECAUSE HE GETS ON BASE: RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN and 3B YOHANDY MORALES have both reached base in each of the eight games they've played this year, after Franklin went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and Morales went 1-for-3...Franklin is one of 17 players in the International League to reach base at least 15 times this season...

With this streak, it is now the 11th time in Morales' career that he has reached base in eight-straight games, and the fifth time in Triple-A.

ANDRÉS THE GIANT: In the bottom of the first inning Sunday afternoon, 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO roped a long single into the left-center field gap that scored a pair of runs, his first two RBI as a Red Wing in 2026...the single traveled 355 feet into the triangle, the third-longest single in the International League this season, and longest by a Red Wing since Travis Blankenhorn on 5/5/2024 vs. Syracuse (365 ft.).

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2016: Rochester traveled to Scranton/WB for the season opener 10 years ago to the day, and won 3-0 behind 2B JORGE POLANCO 's 3-for-4 performance with two triples and two runs scored...Polanco became the fourth Red Wings since at least 2004 to hit two triples in a game...the victory marked the fifth time in Red Wings history that they won in a shutout victory on opening day.

2007: 19 years ago today, Rochester opened their 2007 season with a thrilling, 12-11 walk-off victory over Ottowa...Red Wings Hall-of-Famer RF GARRETT JONES logged three hits, including a double, in the win while tacking on three RBI...current Red Wings manager DH MATT LECROY also drove in three runs at the plate, via a two-RBI single in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth...the Red Wings offense did not launch a home run in the contest, one of 10 times since at least 2004 that Rochester has scored at least 12 runs without a long ball.







International League Stories from April 7, 2026

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