Hens Win Home Opener, 1-0

Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On April 7, 2026 the Toledo Mud Hens won their first home game of the season, against the St. Paul Saints, with a final score of 1-0. The opening day of baseball was marked by defensive dominance from both teams. The Hens only allowed 1 hit and 5 baserunners in their win.

The game was quickly in favor of the Hens, beginning in the bottom of the 1st. Max Clark hit a base hit to right field and then got himself to second by stealing the bag. Eduardo Valencia joined him on the base path being awarded a walk after four straight balls. Up next, Hao-Yu Lee took his first at bat of the season, after being re-activated earlier today off the IL. He had a 7 pitch at bat that resulted in an RBI single to left center field. His hit allowed Clark to score and put the Hens ahead 1-0 after the first.

After an exciting 1st inning the offense of both teams went dormant. Lockhart held the Saints to 1 baserunner in 5 innings of baseball, retiring 14 straight. Even with pitching changes this pattern continued into the 9th inning for Toledo.

The Mud Hens were two outs away from a combined no-hitter. However, the Saints put a stop to it in the top of the 9th. Gabriel Gonzalez broke up the no-hitter with a shallow hit to right field. Workman made a herculean effort to try and catch it, but the bloop was perfectly placed and a hit was given to St. Paul.

After the hit with runners on first and second, Ricky Vanasco struck out the next two batters. The last out of the game was on a 3-2 count with a swinging strike, resulting in a 7 pitch at bat by Orlando Arcia.

The Mud Hens were able to close out opening day with a dub. The winning pitcher for the Hens is Lael Lockhart, and the loss goes to Saints' pitcher Andrew Bash. Ricky Vanasco also gets a save with 5 strikeouts. Toledo will be back home tomorrow night, with the first pitch set for 6:35 P.M, where they will strive to continue an at home winning streak.

Noteables

Pitching:

Lael Lockhart

W, 5.0 IP (0 H, 0 ER, 1 SO)

Ricky Vanasco

S, 1.2 IP (1 H, 0 ER, 5 SO)







International League Stories from April 7, 2026

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