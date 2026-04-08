WooSox Game Information

Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







APRIL 7th COLUMBUS (6-3) at WORCESTER (6-2) 6:05 pm

Columbus Clippers RHP Trenton Denholm (1-0, 1.50) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP T.J. Sikkema (0-0, 3.38)

Hello, Columbus - The Worcester Red Sox - winners of 5 games in a row - and the Columbus Clippers (AAA-Cleveland Guardians) begin a 6-game series this evening in the first night game of the season at Polar Park at 6:05 pm. This is the fourth straight year that Columbus has made a trip to Polar Park to take on the WooSox. Worcester has not yet played in Columbus and at superb Huntington Park in the capital city of Ohio. They won't until at least next year as this series marks the only meeting of the year between the clubs. Tonight's series opener can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM, The Pike 100.1 FM, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network and seen on NESN+ on tape delay later tonight because the Boston Red Sox are on NESN at 6:45 pm and the Boston Bruins are on NESN+ at 7:00 pm.

This Series - This week/weekend marks Worcester's first extended series at home this season as the 6-game set includes games tonight, a weekday matinee tomorrow at 12:05 pm, games Thursday & Friday both at 6:05 pm (with rising temperatures each day), and then weekend games on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm with pleasant weather expected.

Minnesota Fats - The WooSox are coming off a 5-game sweep in St. Paul, Minnesota during an eventful week/weekend trip that will be the longest (in terms of distance) that the Sox take all year. Worcester battled the Saints and the weather in the Twin Cities (one game was postponed and another cancelled due to Minnesota "spring" weather), but when they did play it was all WooSox who won all 5 games by a combined score of 44-21. Sox batters hit .306 during the 5-game series (53-for-173) with 11 doubles, 12 HR, and 44 walks while WooSox pitchers went 5-0 with a 3.68 ERA (18 ER in 44 IP).

WOOSOX ROSTER MOVES - The WooSox today reinstated veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle from their Development List. The WooSox also today added RHP Tyler Uberstine back on their roster following his option from Boston on Monday when the Red Sox reinstated reliever Garett Whitlock from the paternity leave list.

Kahnle (pronounced CAIN-lee) was signed as a free agent by the Boston Red Sox on March 19 and added to the club's 2026 Spring Training roster as a non-roster invitee. He was placed on the WooSox Development List to begin the season and has been working out in Fort Myers, FL. Kahnle, 36, posted a 4.43 ERA (31 ER/63.0 IP) with 50 strikeouts in 66 games for the Detroit Tigers in 2025. Originally selected by the New York Yankees in the fifth round of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft, the New York native owns a 3.61 ERA (175 ER/436.2 IP) with 502 strikeouts in 456 career Major League games with the Colorado Rockies (2014-15), Chicago White Sox (2016-17), Yankees (2017-20, 2023-24), Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), and Tigers (2025). Since the start of 2022, the right-hander has held opponents to a .195 batting average (112-for-574) over 92 games. In 31 Postseason appearances, he is 2-2 with two saves, a 3.06 ERA (11 ER/32.1 IP), 31 strikeouts, and a .195 opponent batting average (23-for-118).

Uberstine, 26, made his Major League debut on Sunday at Fenway Park against the San Diego Padres, pitching 2.2 innings and allowing one run on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts. He suffered the loss in Boston's, 8-6 defeat to the Padres. The right-hander also made one start for Worcester on March 28 against Syracuse - 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 SO in an eventual, 5-3 WooSox win. Selected by the Red Sox in the 19th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, the California native owns a 3.54 ERA (90 ER/228.2 IP) in 55 career minor league games (41 starts).

REHABBERS REVVING UP - The Boston Red Sox are expected to send two rehabbing pitchers to Worcester this week/weekend to make rehab starts. LHP Patrick Sandoval is slated to start tomorrow's 12:05 pm matinee at Polar Park while RHP Kutter Crawford is expected to get the nod to start Saturday's game at 4:05 pm also vs. Columbus.

Sandoval, 29, has been sidelined since undergoing Tommy John surgery on June 26, 2024. He missed all of last season after signing a 2-year contract with the Red Sox on December 23, 2024. In 107 career Major League games (100 starts) all with the Los Angeles Angels, Sandoval is 19-45 with a 4.01 ERA with 529 strikeouts in 536 carer big league innings. Originally an 11th round selection of the Houston Astros in 2015 out of Mission Viejo High School in California, Patrick was traded to the Angels for Martin Maldonado in July of 2018. He made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2019 and spent the next four seasons in the Los Angeles rotation (2020-24) before leaving a start on June 21, 2024 with his injured elbow. From 2021-23 he posted a 3.53 ERA in 72 games despite a tough-luck losing record. He also owns MLB's 7th -lowest HR/9 IP ratio since the start of 2022 (0.675).

Crawford, 29, is making his way back from a pair of injuries that forced him to miss all of last season. He started the season on the injured list with right patellar tendinopathy and on July 2, 2024 he underwent surgery to reconstruct the stabilizing sheath of the extensor carpi ulnaris (ECU) in his right wrist. Kutter was coming off a fine 2024 season when he led the Red Sox staff and tied for the Major League lead with a career-high 33 starts. He finished 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA along with 175 SO in 183.2 IP. In 86 games (69 starts) for the Red Sox from 2021-24, Crawford is 18-31 with a 4.56 ERA. He has pitched for the WooSox for parts of 2021 (10 games), 2022 (6 games), and 2023 (one rehab game). Selected in the 16th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft from Florida Gulf Coast University, the Florida native is in his 10th professional season, all in the Red Sox organization.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of series vs. Columbus at Polar Park this week/weekend

Wed. 12:05 pm (NESN+) RHP Pedro Avila (0-0, 9.00) vs. LHP Patrick Sandoval* (NR)

Thur. 6:05 pm (NESN) LHP Logan Allen (1-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Jack Anderson (0-0, 9.82) or RHP Tyler Uberstine (0-0, 2.25)

Fri. 6:05 pm (NESN+) LHP Ryan Webb (0-1, 7.94) vs. LHP Jake Bennett (1-1, 0.00)

Sat. 4:05 pm (NESN) RHP Rorik Maltrud (0-0, 5.19) vs. RHP Kutter Crawford* (NR) followed by LHP Payton Tolle (1-0, 4.50)

Sun. 1:05 pm (NESN+) RHP Trenton Denholm vs. LHP T.J. Sikkema

WooSox Promotions During This Homestand at Polar Park from April 7-12 vs. Columbus...

Tonight, 6:05 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs).

Wednesday, 12:05 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Meet a couple of current WooSox players for photos and autographs in the DCU Club following the game.,

Thursday, 6:05 pm Endometriosis Awareness Night; Hanover Deck Special Offer - fans can purchase individual tickets to the newly renovated Hanover Deck which include a 2-hour buffet.

Friday, 6:05 pm Los Wepas de Worcester as WooSox players honor Cuba & Spain; UniBank Fireworks: The Best of Benito as the spectacular postgame fireworks show is set to the music of the world's biggest Latin music star.

Saturday, 4:05 pm Italian Heritage Day; The Fit Village 5k powered by lululemon will take place prior to the game. Gates open at 8:00 am with the race beginning between 9:30 - 10:00 am; The Larry Lucchino Writers Series begins featuring Dan Shaughnessy as ticket buyers for the game can enjoy a complimentary lunch in the DCU Club and a Q&A session with the legendary Boston Globe columnist and author writer from 1:00 - 2:00 pm; Shake & Take with New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito and his charismatic agent Sean Stellato at the Sherwood's Diner during the game for photographs (no autographs will be permitted); Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Bark in the Park (bring your dog to Polar Park) presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center Worcester; Town Takeover: Northbridge; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets - Tickets for all WooSox games for the entire season are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from April 7, 2026

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