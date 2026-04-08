Bats Shut out Indians 8-0 in Away Series Opener

Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Bats eliminated their losing streak off the back of a stellar performance by Chase Petty (W, 1-1) in a 8-0 win in their first away game against the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field.

Just three days after turning 23, Petty turned in a spectacular outing for the Bats, allowing just one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts on the night for his first win of the 2026 season. After giving up a triple to the second batter he faced, Petty retired 15 straight batters up until the sixth inning, where he allowed a walk with one out.

The Louisville offense got things going early to start the series. Edwin Arroyo reached on a double to left field, and a Hector Rodriguez sacrifice fly moved him over to third. Michael Chavis got the first RBI of the evening with a single to plate Arroyo, and JJ Bleday followed suit with an RBI double to take an early 2-0 lead after the first. After two consecutive singles by Will Banfield and Garrett Hampson in the second, Blake Dunn plated two more runs after an RBI single to put the Bats up 4-0.

The Bats dealt more damage in the fifth, loading the bases with one out to end Indians starter Wilber Dotel's day. Indianapolis reliever Justin Meis tried to limit the damage but walked Christian Encarnacion-Strand to plate a run. Michael Toglia capitalized just three pitches later, powering a double to right field to give the Bats a 7-0 lead after five.

Hagen Danner relieved Petty in the seventh, but struggled after walking the bases loaded. With two outs, the Bats called on former Indian Kyle Nicolas, who forced a groundout to keep the shutout alive.

The Bats added another run in the ninth from Encarnacion-Strand, who legged out a triple after a hard hit off the left field wall. A few pitches later, Encarnacion-Strand scurried home on a wild pitch to further the margin, 8-0. Luis Mey made the shutout final in the ninth as the Bats' pitching staff combined for just one hit on the night, marking the 12th nine-inning one-hitter in franchise history.

Next Game: Wedne sday, April 8, 11:05 a.m. E.T. at Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Julian Aguiar (0-0, 10.80) vs. Indians RHP Noah Davis (0-1, 3.72)







International League Stories from April 7, 2026

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