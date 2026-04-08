Lee Provides Late Fireworks But Memphis Tops Charlotte
Published on April 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights returned home on Tuesday night and faced the team at the top of the International League standings, the Memphis Redbirds. Charlotte hung tough over the game's first five innings, but Memphis broke the contest open in the sixth and dealt the Knights a 9-4 loss.
The Redbirds sent MLB rehabber Hunter Dobbins to the mound while the Knights countered with Jonathan Cannon. Both pitchers were effective early and the score was 1-0 Memphis after four innings.
The Redbirds netted two runs in the fifth before Jarred Kelenic put the Knights on the board with an RBI double in the bottom half. In the sixth, the visitors stormed out to a 9-1 lead with a six-run frame.
Charlotte began to chip away when William Bergolla Jr. grounded into an RBI fielder's choice in the seventh inning. Korey Lee's leadoff Home Run in the eighth, later followed by a bases-loaded walk drawn by Sam Antonacci, gave the home team life; however, Bergolla Jr. lined out with the bags full to end the threat.
Ben Peoples and Wikelman Gonzalez combined to pitch three scoreless innings out of the Knights bullpen while Dru Baker extended his season-long hit streak to seven games with a 1-for-4 performance.
Charlotte will attempt to even up the series versus Memphis at one game apiece on Wednesday evening. The first pitch is set for 6:35pm ET.
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