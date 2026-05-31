CES Records Four Hits in Series Finale Loss

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (22-35) fell to the Durham Bulls (24-33), 7-6, on Sunday at Harbor Park. Norfolk's comeback fell short in the series finale loss to Durham.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand led the Tides offense. He went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI. It was his 10th home run of the season, including his eighth with the Tide. He becomes the first Tide to have a four-hit game this season.

Heston Kjerstad continued his hot streak, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He went 2-for-5 with a run and two doubles. Tommy Pham also made his presence known, hitting his first home run of the season in a two-hit day.

Pham's home run came in the eighth inning when the Tides were down two. Norfolk would not be able to complete the comeback, falling 7-6. The Tides split the homestand 3-3 with Durham and will hit the road starting Tuesday for a six-game series at Gwinnett.







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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