CES Records Four Hits in Series Finale Loss
Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (22-35) fell to the Durham Bulls (24-33), 7-6, on Sunday at Harbor Park. Norfolk's comeback fell short in the series finale loss to Durham.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand led the Tides offense. He went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI. It was his 10th home run of the season, including his eighth with the Tide. He becomes the first Tide to have a four-hit game this season.
Heston Kjerstad continued his hot streak, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He went 2-for-5 with a run and two doubles. Tommy Pham also made his presence known, hitting his first home run of the season in a two-hit day.
Pham's home run came in the eighth inning when the Tides were down two. Norfolk would not be able to complete the comeback, falling 7-6. The Tides split the homestand 3-3 with Durham and will hit the road starting Tuesday for a six-game series at Gwinnett.
International League Stories from May 31, 2026
- Iowa Drops Series Finale at Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Hens Fall in Series Finale vs. Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Shutout Relief and Strong Hits Highlight Sunday Win - Durham Bulls
- Bullpen Falters as Sounds Slip Past Stripers 4-3 in Finale - Gwinnett Stripers
- Scherzer Shines But Bisons Fall to Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- House homers twice, Pinckney, King, & Company pick up hits in Sunday Loss - Rochester Red Wings
- Liover Peguero's Grand Slam Completes 'Pigs Comeback for Series Win in Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- CES Records Four Hits in Series Finale Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Pintar, De Los Santos Lead Four-Run Seventh as Shrimp Earn Split - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Settle for Split with the Jumbo Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Win on Three-Hitter - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Five Pitchers Combine on a Five-Hit Shutout of Bats, 3-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Split Series with I-Cubs in Sunday Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Team Autograph Day, Photo Giveaway and Youth Baseball Day June 14 - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Friendship Bracelet Night Honda Fridaynightbash June 12 - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Shut out by RailRiders in Series Finale - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Blanked by Saints in Finale 3-0 - Louisville Bats
- 17th Annual Buffalo Bisons Star Wars Night June 13 - Buffalo Bisons
- May 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 31 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - May 31, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.