Bisons Friendship Bracelet Night Honda Fridaynightbash June 12

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Back by POP-ular demand, the Bisons 'Friendship Bracelet Night,' returns to our next Honda fridaynightbash!, Friday, June 12 as the Herd hosts the Syracuse Mets at 6:35 p.m., presented by CSEA. (Happy Hour 5pm) Join us for a night filled with friendship bracelet making, great music and special in-game entertainment that would be great in any era!

Plus, we've called in an expert to make sure the tunes are bumpin'! This year's Friendship Bracelet Night will include a pregame performance by DJ Swiftie!

It's the perfect thing to write down if you have a blank space on your calendar for June 12.... The Sahlen Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for DJ Swiftie and the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour, featuring $4 craft beer and food specials from 5-6:30 p.m. You also be able to Bring, Make on site and Trade Friendship Bracelets with your fellow baseball and music fans at a special setup on the ballpark's club level. Then, after an action-packed game with great baseball and great music, we'll set off an amazing postgame Fireworks Show set to another performance from DJ Swiftie ... if you are ready for it!?

This Honda fridaynightbash! is the best night of the week, so get your tickets today and enjoy 'Friendship Bracelet Night' at Sahlen Field!

DJ Swiftie Performance

Get ready for an All-Star addition to the Bisons 'Friendship Bracelet Night!' as we welcome DJ Swiftie to Sahlen Field.

The DJ Swiftie is called by fans the world's #1 Taylor Swift Tribute DJ by traveling over 250 days per year around the world performing for audiences with electrifying mixes that seamlessly blend Taylor's iconic hits. With a unique ability to read the crowd and create unforgettable experiences,

DJ Swiftie will perform during the Bisons Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour, starting at 5 p.m., which will also feature $4 craft beers and food specials from 5-6:30 p.m. DJ Swiftie will also get the tunes going during an amazing postgame Fireworks Show!







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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