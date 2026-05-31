WooSox Game Information

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The WooSox will return to action at Polar Park this Tuesday night at 6:05 pm to begin a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Blue Jays). Toronto RHP Max Scherzer is expected to make an injury rehab start for the Bisons during the series.

Today's WooSox Starting Lineup

RF Braiden Ward

SS Vinny Capra

3B Anthony Seigler

DH Mikey Romero

CF Kristian Campbell

2B Tsung-Che Cheng

C Jason Delay

1B Matt Lloyd

LF Max Ferguson

LHP Alec Gamboa

MAY 31st WORCESTER (27-26) at SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE (27-27) 1:35 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Alec Gamboa (1-2, 4.50) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders RHP Adam Kloffenstein (1-3, 5.80)

May Finale - The Worcester Red Sox - who had their 4-game winning streak snapped last night - close out the month of May today when they play the finale of their 6-game set against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) this afternoon at 1:35 pm at PNC Field in Moosic, PA. Worcester is 10-14 this month, so they will suffer their worst month since either 2023 or 2021 depending upon today's result. The WooSox had their worst month in their 5 year & 2 month history during their inaugural season of 2021 when they went 10-16 in July. A win this afternoon would improve the Sox to 11-14 in May which would match their worst months in both 2022 & 2023 when they went 11-14 in April both of those years. Worcester has been remarkably consistent in their history and rarely have had losing months. Their worst months in each of the last two seasons were July of 2024 and July of 2025 when they finished 10-13 both of those years.

MayeDay at Polar Park - Today's game in Moosic, PA can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM. But while the WooSox will be completing their series against Scranton/WB today some 260 miles away from Worcester, Polar Park will still be a happening place later this afternoon and evening. The inaugural MayeDay Celebrity Softball Classic, benefitting Drake and Ann Michael Maye's MayeDay Family Foundation, will be played at Polar Park with gates opening at 5:00 pm. Media availability will take place on the field from 5:00 - 5:45 pm. There will be a HR Derby at 6:00 pm, a Golden Arm contest at 6:45 pm, and the game at 7:05 pm, and then fireworks follow. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will coach one team while Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will coach the other team. Former Patriot Julian Edelman along with current Pats such as Christian Gonzalez, Hunter Henry, Will Campbell, Pop Douglas, Rhamondre Stevenson, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Marcus Jones and many other Patriots will be in attendance. NHL Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara, USA Hockey gold medalist Megan Keller and celebrities Dave Portnoy and Matt Rife are just some of the other name folks who will join Drake and Ann Michael (and Drake's three brothers) for this special charity event at Polar Park. Over 8,500 tickets have been sold, but a limited number of general admission tickets remain. Fans can visit MayeDay.org for more information.

Monthly Individual Leaders for May - WooSox May leaders offensively include: Anthony Seigler at .344 in 17 games this month (21-for-61) with 3 HR & 14 RBI and Nate Eaton at .289 in 19 games (22-for-76) with 6 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI. On the pitching side: Tommy Kahnle has made 11 scoreless relief appearances in May covering 11 shutout innings; Alec Gamboa is 1-1, 1.80 in 4 G, 2 GS (3 ER in 15 IP); Eduardo Rivera is 3-0, 2.20 in 8 RA (4 ER in 16.1); and Noah Song is 1-0, 2.25 in 7 RA (3 ER in 12 IP).

The Road Home - The WooSox will return home this evening and will take tomorrow off as per usual for Mondays. They will begin their June schedule on Tuesday night, June 2 when they open a 6-game series vs. the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto) through next Sunday afternoon (June 7). The clubs play Tuesday at 6:05 pm, Wednesday morning at 11:05 am in the third of three morning games at Polar Park this year, Thursday & Friday evenings at 6:05 pm, and then over the weekend on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm. The Bisons took 4 of 6 from the WooSox in Buffalo less than three weeks ago from May 12-17. This will be their first of two visits to Polar Park this season (they are back for another 6-game set from August 11-16).

WooSox Promotions During the Upcoming Homestand at Polar Park this week/next weekend from June 2-7 vs. the Buffalo Bisons

It will be "Peanut Allergy Friendly" Week/Weekend at Polar Park with no peanuts being sold. (Tree nuts will still be served).

Tuesday, June 2, 6:05 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; ALS Awareness Night, presented by YMCA of Central, MA.

Wednesday, June 3, 11:05 am First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; AbbVie STEM Day; Meet two WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Thursday, June 4, 6:05 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game starting on June 4 where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Purr in the Park (fans can bring their cats); Greek Heritage Night; Uxbridge Town Takeover, presented by Altus Dental.

Friday, June 5, 6:05 pm MLB Play Ball Weekend (June 5-7) as WooSox visit the Vernon Hill Elementary School in Worcester from 9-11 am to play with kids and provide each with a free Wiffle ball set (thanks to MLB) and 200 new gloves (thanks to Rawlings) in conjunction with the WooSox Foundation and Tyler's Teammates; Irish Heritage Night with special Irish poster giveaway; post-game performance by Derek Warfield & the Young Wolfe Tones prior to "Luck of the Irish" UniBank Fireworks; Natick Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser

Saturday, June 6, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine & Associates, Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Ron Darling, a Millbury, MA native who pitched for the New York Mets and is now a Mets broadcaster, from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; WooSox Scholars Day honoring the Class of 2026; Most Improved Student Day; Workers Credit Union AR Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, June 7, 1:05 pm Heart Health Awareness Day; Clara, The Heart of the Commonwealth bobblehead giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by ckSmithSuperior; Holden Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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