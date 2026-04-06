Reyes and Kieboom Homers Power 'Pigs to Series Win in Durham
Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Durham, North Carolina - Homers for Felix Reyes and Carter Kieboom led the offensive charge as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-2) took the series finale 5-3 from the Durham Bulls (2-7) on Sunday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, taking the series as well four games to two.
Reyes got the scoring going as he clubbed a two-run shot in the second, his second of the series. Kieboom launched his long ball in the third a solo homer, ahead of an RBI single for Cade Fergus that staked the 'Pigs to a 4-0 lead as they tagged Bulls reliever K.C. Hunt (0-2).
Tucker Davidson was the beneficiary of the early offense, as he spun 4.2 scoreless innings in his first start as an IronPig.
Durham mounted a comeback in the sixth, scoring three on a Dom Keegan solo homer and Logan Davidson two-run double. Génesis Cabrera escaped that jam with no further damage however, maintaining the 'Pigs 4-3 lead.
Lou Trivino (2-0) used two strikeouts and a clutch caught stealing by Caleb Ricketts of Victor Mesa Jr. at third base to post a scoreless seventh to earn the win before Chase Shugart (H,1 and Seth Johnson (S,2) retired the final six in order, each striking out a pair.
Following the series win, the 'Pigs have an off-day on Monday before returning home to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, April 7th to play host to the Rochester Red Wings. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
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The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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