Bulls Downed by Lehigh Valley Blasts

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Felix Reyes and Carter Kieboom homered to lead Lehigh Valley past the Durham Bulls 5-3 on Easter Sunday at the DBAP.

The series finale endured a two-hour, 41-minute rain delay before the first pitch was thrown. When it was, the IronPigs (7-2) struck for a 2-0 lead in the third thanks to a two-run homer by Reyes off Bulls reliever KC Hunt (L, 0-2). The IronPigs added two more in the fourth for a 4-0 lead.

Durham (2-7) scored three times in the sixth when Dom Keegan homered, followed by a two-run double from Logan Davidson, but the Bulls would not get any closer.

The Bulls were thrown out three times stealing and hit into a double play with the bases loaded in the third inning.

After Evan Reifert opened by throwing one scoreless inning, recently acquired KC Hunt (L, 0-2) pitched the next 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and two homers.

Durham opens a six-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at 6:35 PM ET. Jesse Scholtens is slated to start opposite Brendan Beck.

Notes: The Bulls challenged home plate umpire Travis Brewer eight times in the contest, overturning six calls... The Bulls batted out of order in the second inning. After Gavin Lux was thrown out stealing to end the first inning with Blake Sabol batting, the second inning started with Justyn-Henry Malloy batting first. After grounding out, Sabol then came to bat against starter Tucker Davidson. Sabol also bounced out, and the Bulls played the rest of the game with Malloy hitting in the four-hole... Malloy went 0-3, continuing an unfortunate season-opening hitless streak, which now has reached 27 at-bats.







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

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