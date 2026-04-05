Saints Can't Hold on to Lead in Final Inning, Lose 4-2 to WooSox in Game One of Doubleheader
Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints were three outs away from snapping their three-game losing streak. The Worcester Red Sox, however capitalized on seventh inning walks and broke through. The Saints lost for the fourth consecutive game, 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in Game 1 of a doubleheader at CHS Field.
With the Saints leading 2-0 going into the seventh, in a game scheduled for seven, Dan Altavilla had trouble finding the strike zone. He walked the leadoff hitter Tsung-Che Cheng and with one out gave up an infield single to third by Nathan Hickey that put runners at first and second. Back-to-back walks forced in a run to cut the lead to 2-1. Mikey Romero knocked home a pair with a two-run single to left putting the WooSox up 3-2. After a pitching change, Kristian Campbell greeted Marco Raya with an RBI single to left making it 4-2.
The Saints looked like they were going to hand one of the top left-handed prospects in the game a loss. It started right away when two top 100 prospects squared off in the first at bat of the first inning as the Saints Kaelen Culpepper (#52 overall) faced WooSox lefty Payton Tolle (#12 overall). Culpepper didn't waste any time taking the first pitch fastball and crushing it over the left field wall for a leadoff homer, his second of the season, putting the Saints up 1-0.
The first batter of the second inning for the Saints, Orlando Arcia, circled the bases as well. His was a little unorthodox as he tripled off the wall in right and then scored when right fielder Allan Castro's throw to third skipped by Nick Sogard and the ball got stuck under the padding of the wall giving Arcia home and putting the Saints up 2-0.
Saints starter Andrew Morris was impressive in his start for the Saints. He allowed just two pop up singles going 3.2 shutout innings while walking one and striking out four.
John Brebbia was also solid going 2.0 shutout innings of relief allowing one hit and striking out two.
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