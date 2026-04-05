Sounds Rally for Four in the Eighth to Prevail 7-5 over Charlotte

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds completed the comeback with a four-run eighth inning over the Charlotte Knights and won 7-5 as they claimed the series, four games to one at First Horizon Park.

In the final game of this week's homestand, the Knights got things going after two quiet innings and got on the board for the 1-0 lead over the Sounds. They grew the lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI-double, followed by an RBI-single for the four-run lead. However, the Sounds answered back in the bottom of the first inning as Luke Adams belted a solo shot to left field for the 4-1 deficit to the Knights.

The Knights grew the lead back to four runs in the top of the fifth as two singles and a double plated home another run for the 5-1 score. Left-hander Tate Kuehner finished his day in a rough patch, working 4.0 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and fanning four in the process. Right-hander Blake Holub came into relief for Kuehner and tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts along the way.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Adams continued his dominant day as back-to-back singles by Tyler Black and Jeferson Quero put Black in scoring position. After Luis Lara hit a forceout to second, Adams knocked in his second RBI of the day, scoring Black for the three-run deficit. Brock Wilken followed with a sacrifice fly into right field and scored Lara for the 5-3 score still in favor of the Knights. Right-hander Easton McGee entered the game in the top of the seventh inning and tossed a 1-2-3 inning in his lone frame.

Left-hander Brian Fitzpatrick relieved McGee in the top of the eighth inning and fanned one as he got out of the frame heading into the bottom of the eighth. The Sounds responded in the bottom half of the frame with four unanswered runs and took a 7-5 lead as all runs were scored with two outs in the inning. After the first two outs were gone, Lara got on base with a two-out single, then after Adams was hit-by-pitch and Wilken was walked to load the bases, Greg Jones was beamed by a pitch which scored Lara. Then, Ethan Murray drew the second walk of the inning and scored Adams for the 5-5 tie game. The Sounds took their first lead of the game as the Knights' pitcher tossed back-to-back wild pitches and scored two runs for the two-run lead.

Heading into the top of the ninth inning, right-hander Kaleb Bowman had the opportunity to close out the game but allowed two runners to reach base off an error from Adams and a walk, which put runners at the corners. With two outs in the frame, Bowman was replaced for Will Childers to get the last batter out and he managed to get the final out and the save for the 7-5 win. With an off-day Monday, the Sounds will travel to Gwinnett to take on the Stripers for a six-game series and left-hander Shane Drohan will get the nod in game one on Tuesday, April 7. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

NUKE ADAMS: Luke Adams made it back-to-back games with a home run after getting Nashville on the board with a 423-ft solo shot to the left field berm after coming off his bat at 110 MPH in the fourth inning. The Brewers' no. 13-rated prospect added another hit and RBI in the bottom of the sixth to give him his first multi-hit game of the season and he leads the team with seven RBI with his three hits. Sunday's series finale against Charlotte was the eighth time in his professional career with a home run in back-to-back games. He homered in three straight games from June 5-7, 2025, with Double-A Biloxi to set his career-high for consecutive games with a homer. He's the first Sound with a homer in consecutive games since Raynel Delgado did it on August 19-20 of last season.

FROM THE SIX: Tyler Black extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the bottom of the sixth inning. Black started his streak last Saturday in Norfolk and is hitting .318 (7-for-22) with a home run, five walks, and five runs scored during the streak. He posted two different hitting streaks of at least 7 games last season with Nashville including a season-best 10-game hit streak from July 9-30. He set his career-high with a 16 game hitting streak between September 17, 2023 that carried over into March of 2024 with Nashville.

NOTHING BEATS A BLAKE DAY: Right-hander Blake Holub made his third appearance of the series and worked a season-high 2.0 IP where he did not allow a hit and added a season-high three strikeouts. For the series, Holub totaled 3.0 IP and did not yield a hit with four strikeouts. He entered Sunday's series finale in the top of the fifth in relief of Tate Kuehner and stranded two runners in scoring position. Holub posted 25 scoreless relief appearances for Nashville last season including a season-best five straight games from June 28-July 11. The 2.0 IP matches the most in a game for Holub (24x) since working 2.2 IP on August 23, 2022 with Low-A Lakeland in the Tigers farm system.

CALL IT A COMEBACK: Sunday was Nashville's first win of the season when trailing at any point through the first eight games of the season. Nashville scored six unanswered runs after Charlotte took a 5-1 lead after the top of the fifth inning. The Sounds took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning with four runs, all with two outs, despite not hitting a ball out of the infield. They used a bases loaded hit by pitch, a bases loaded walk that was unsuccessfully challenged by Charlotte, and two wild pitches to help make it a 7-5 game.







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

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