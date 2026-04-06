Saints Come Back from Seven Down, But Lose 11-9 in 10

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - After losing a lead in the final inning in Game 1 of the doubleheader, the St. Paul Saints nearly returned the favor in Game 2. They trailed 8-1 after three innings, but scored seven runs over four innings, including a game-tying home run when they were down to their final out in the seventh inning. Unfortunately, the Saints still fell to the Worcester Red Sox 11-9 in 10 innings in Game 2 of a doubleheader at CHS Field in front of 2,701.

With the Saints down to their final out in the seventh, Alan Roden crushed a 427-foot mammoth solo homer to right-center, his first of the season, knotting the game up at eight.

Neither team scored in the eighth and in the ninth Mickey Gasper singled to right for the WooSox moving placed runner Nick Sogard to third. With one out a sacrifice fly from Nate Eaton gave the WooSox a 9-8 lead.

For the second time in three innings Roden tied the game up with the Saints down to their final out. In the bottom of the ninth, Eric Wagaman was the placed runner at second. With two outs Kaelen Culpepper walked. Roden then singled to center driving in Wagaman tying the game at nine. He finished the game 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored.

In the 10th, with the placed runner Vinny Capra at second, a wild pitch moved him to third. With one out Jason Delay walked putting runners at the corners. Braiden Ward dropped down a safety squeeze scoring Capra putting the WooSox up 10-9. An RBI double from Nick Sogard gave the WooSox a two-run cushion at 11-9.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints had an opportunity with runners at first and second and nobody out, but Orlando Arcia flew out and Ryan Kreidler grounded into a game ending double play.

The WooSox jumped out to an 8-1 lead through three innings, and it was once again Mickey Gasper hurting his former team as he hit a solo homer in the first inning, his second of the season, both against the Saints, putting the WooSox up 1-0.

Gasper came calling again in the second inning and blew the game open. The WooSox loaded the bases as Capra led off with a double, Delay walked with one out, and Sogard walked with two outs. Gasper then drilled a grand slam over the left-center field wall, his second homer of the game and third of the season, putting the WooSox up 5-0. The WooSox went back-to-back when Kristian Campbell followed with a solo homer to right, his first of the season, making it 6-0.

Arcia got the Saints on the board in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to right, his second of the season, cutting the deficit to 6-1.

The WooSox extended the lead in the third when Mikey Romero led off with a single to center and Capra doubled him to third. With one out Delay's tapper to the left of the mound went for an RBI single increasing the lead to 7-1. Ward's RBI fielder's choice made it 8-1.

The Saints comeback began in the fourth and hit the first of four home runs. Roden led off by being hit by a pitch and Emmanuel Rodriguez followed with a two-run blast to right, his second of the season, getting the Saints to within 8-3.

Culpepper cut the deficit to two in the fifth inning. With one out Kyler Fedko reached on a dropped third strike and that was followed by an 11 pitch at bat to Noah Cardenas that resulted in a walk. That brought up Culpepper who unloaded on one over the left field wall, his second in as many games and third of the season, putting the Saints within two at 8-6. It's the fourth time in his career Culpepper has homered in back-to-back games. Culpepper went 1-4 with a home runs, three RBI, and a run scored.

Gabby Gonzalez started off the sixth for the Saints with a double to left and scored on an Arcia single to right-center cutting the deficit to one. Arcia went 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday evening at Fifth Third Field against the Toledo Mud Hens in game one of a six-game series at 3:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Andrew Bash (0-0, 1.42) while the Mud Hens are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.