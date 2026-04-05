April 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (5-3) at LOUISVILLE BATS (4-4)

April 5 - 12:05 PM CT - Louisville Slugger Park - Louisville, KY

RHP Vince Velasquez (0-0, 9.00) vs. LHP Brandon Leibrandt (0-0, 8.31)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Louisville Bats are set the play the finale of a six-game series today at Louisville Slugger Field...right-hander Vince Velasquez is set to make his second appearance of the season and first start... left-hander Brandon Leibrandt is slated to start for the Bats.

FOUR-FOR-FOUR: The Iowa Cubs won their fourth straight game by a 8-6 score yesterday in Louisville...the game was called with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning due to rain... Pedro Ram iÃÂ rez, Kevin AlcaÃÂntara and B.J. Murray Jr. all homered for the I-Cubs... Jonathon Long went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBI... right-hander Jaxon Wiggins made the start and worked 4.0 innings and allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts... Luke Little earned the win as he pitched 1.2 frames and surrendered two runs on one hit.

ROSTER RUNDOWN: In conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Cubs on Friday announced their Opening Day roster... the roster features 16 players with Major League service time and 16 players who have past suited up for Iowa...additionally, the roster features seven players on the Cubs' Top 30 Prospects List according to MLB.com, including RHP Jaxon Wiggins (No. 2), OF Kevin AlcaÃÂntara (No. 4), INF Jonathon Long (No. 7), INF Pedro RamiÃÂrez (No. 9), INF James Triantos (No. 10), OF Brett Bateman (No. 21) and LHP Riley Martin (No. 28).

BIG WILLIE STYLE: Friday night's starter Will Sanders earned his first win as he pitched 6.0 innings of two-run ball with six strikeouts...he is the first I-Cubs pitcher this year to toss at least 6.0 innings and first since Walker Powell on Sept. 19, 2025 vs. Toledo...also marked the first seven strikeout game by a starter since Austin Gomber on Sept. 12, 2025 at Indianapolis.

ROLLIN': The I-Cubs tallied their fourth consecutive win yesterday...marks the club's longest win streak since they won 10 straight from Aug. 29-Sept. 9, 2025...it is tied for the third-longest streak in the International League this season trailing Memphis (7).

TRI: Cubs No. 10 prospect James Triantos went 1-for-4 yesterday with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to seven games, his longest since he hit in nine straight from Aug. 23-Sept. 3, 2025...during this span, James is batting .400 (12-for-30) with eight runs scored, two home runs, six RBI and one walk...he tallied his first four-hit game as an I-Cub Thursday night...it marked his first four-hit game since June 8, 2024 vs. Birmingham and the first four-hit game by an I-Cub since Forrest Wall on Aug. 31, 2025.

CRAZY CANTRELLE: Hayden Cantrelle went 3-for-4 with two runs, a double, a home run, three RBI and two stolen bases Tuesday night...he became the first I-Cub to have at least two extra-base hits and two stolen bases in a game since John Andreoli on May 8, 2015 vs. Columbus...marked the first time Cantrelle has accomplished the feat in his career.

STREAKING: Cubs No. 9 prospect Pedro RamiÃÂrez extended his hit streak to seven games last night, batting .444 (12-for- 27) with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI...RamiÃÂrez has tallied and extra-base hit in four consecutive games, tied for the longest such streak in the International League this season and the first I-Cub to do so since Owen Caissie (5) from July 3-8, 2025.

HOMER HAPPY: The I-Cubs hit a season-high five home runs Thursday night...marked the first time the club has hit at least five homers in a game since July 3 vs. Omaha...the only other International League team this season that has hit five home runs in a game is Charlotte on March 27...Iowa leads all of Triple-A with 18 homers, ahead of next closest, Louisville (13) and Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre (13).

ISN'T IT GRAND?: Along with Jonathon Long's grand slam in the second inning on Wednesday, Louisville's Rece Hinds hit one in the first inning...it marked the first time each team had hit a grand slam in an I-Cubs game since Aug. 10, 2009 vs. Las Vegas in which Matt Craig (I-Cubs) and Angel Sanchez each did so.







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.